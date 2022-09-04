'It's the colonel!' Lindbergh's ties to Montana remembered on 95th anniversary of historic flight

This year marks the 95th anniversary of when Charles Lindbergh electrified the world, and when the most famous person on the planet, the first media-developed hero of the modern era, returned to Montana.

Lindbergh’s enduring fame resulted from his first-in-history May 1927 solo flight across the Atlantic. He flew The Spirit of St. Louis from New York to Paris, a 3,600-mile trip in 33-1/2 hours. That seems slow today when jets travel from the U.S. to Europe in 10-11 hours, yet this was a little more than two decades after the Wright Brothers’ first flight. What Lindbergh accomplished made him the toast of kings, presidents, business leaders and regular people across the globe.

News of Lindbergh's feat ushered in the modern era of media-driven fame and instant celebrity status for those whose accomplishments captivate the public. Baby Boomers need only think of the Beatles' arrival on American shores in 1964, followed by their appearance on the Ed Sullivan show, to imagine what greeted Lindbergh. Or they can think back to the tragedy of John Kennedy's assassination the year before in Dallas to get a comparable sense of an event so big that all else pales in comparison. Those in that generation can all remember where they were and what they were doing when time seemed to stand still.

Almost everyone who was alive in 1927 is gone now, but Lindbergh's instant fame created the template for later events like it.

Lindbergh, then 25, lived 47 more years until his death from cancer in 1974. During his lifetime, people in many U.S. localities, as well as in places in other countries, got ample opportunity to see him close up and from afar. He became a citizen of the world.

Yet, the Treasure State can make as strong a claim on Lindbergh as one of its own as any place on Earth, except three other states. They are his home state of Minnesota; Nebraska, where he learned to fly and which he saw from the air during a 1922 barnstorming tour; and Missouri, the state where St. Louis businessmen financed the plane, named for that city in gratitude, that he used for his transatlantic flight.

Lindbergh first came to Montana as a wing walker and parachute jumper with a barnstorming group, a century ago, in 1922. He and his colleagues performed at fairs in Billings and Lewistown, and he lived in the Magic City for three months. While in Billings, Lindbergh worked as mechanic, fixing car and airplane engines, at a garage owned by Bob and Edward Westover.

Then, after the 1927 New York-to-Paris flight, Lindbergh embarked on a tour to boost commercial aviation. Flying his Spirit plane, he visited all of the then 48 states. In Montana, he stopped in Butte and Helena, attracting massive crowds in both cities.

He also flew over Great Falls and Missoula, soaring over the latter city en route to his Spokane tour stop. Billings evidently remained dear in his heart because he went hundreds of miles out of his way to fly over the bustling city instead of flying a direct 66 miles from Helena to Butte.

Lindbergh visited Montana again in 1939 when war clouds were building over Europe and Asia. He was on a nationwide tour for the Army to review military aviation facilities. Flying across the Treasure State from west to east, he stopped in Missoula and Billings, where he renewed acquaintances with Bob Westover.

The famed flyer made numerous under-the-radar trips to Montana from the mid-1960s on. These journeys were prompted by his desire to visit his son, Land, who with his brother Jon had purchased a western Montana ranch. Lindbergh's growing conservation advocacy resulted in his being invited to Helena in February 1972 when he spoke to delegates of Montana’s state constitutional convention. The resulting landmark constitution, ratified by Montana voters that year, contains some of the strongest conservation and environmental protection wording of any state constitution.

Lindbergh's pending arrival in Helena on Sept. 6, 1927, created a buzz equal to his reception a day earlier in Butte. Helena’s advantage was that it, as the site then of the Montana State Fair, gave him a stage that spanned the Treasure State. (The state fair moved to Great Falls in the 1930s and has been held there ever since.)

Fair officials got applause from the Independent Record for their decision to offer free admission to the fairgrounds on the afternoon of Lindbergh's visit. The flyer's visit had been widely advertised, “and for visitors at the fair not to see him would be unthinkable.” Helena’s newspaper predicted a record attendance for the opening day. After all, Paris, London and New York had greeted Lindbergh with throngs, so why shouldn't Helena and Montana show up in force?

The fair board decided to give children preference for grandstand seats on “Lindbergh Day.” Box seats and other seats required to accommodate the reception committee were set aside, and then youngsters below the age of 12 got all grandstand reserved seats. This directive followed the suggestion of Lindbergh's advance man, Milburn Kusterer, who said Lindbergh was especially eager to appear before the younger generation.

As part of Helena's hoopla, Jack Lee wrote a song titled “The Eagle of the Sea.” It was on sale, and the Lee vaudeville troop sang the tune during the program.

“Fair Opens With Seething Mass on Grounds.” That was the IR headline that greeted Lindbergh on his arrival in the capital city. A crowd estimated at more than 6,500 came to the first day of what was then the 25th annual Treasure State exposition.

Lindbergh was scheduled to arrive from Butte at the grounds at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6. Helena residents and visitors were instructed to come to the fairgrounds to see the visitor. They were warned not to gather on roads and streets leading to the airfield at the municipal golf course, or on the field itself. Lindbergh made it a condition of his appearance that the landing field be clear to avoid accidents. If that stipulation wasn't met, Lindbergh said he wouldn't land but would turn back to Butte.

When Lindbergh reached the state fairgrounds, the crowd waiting for him, more than 25,000 people, surpassed expectations. The throng was a cross-section of Montana.

“Civil war veterans, world war veterans, city folk and country folk from every corner of the Treasure State filled the grandstand and bleachers to overflowing and the space immediately surrounding the building was a milling mass of humanity, each endeavoring to edge closer to the stand where the hero of the day would soon appear,” the IR said.

Spectators saw a “silvery plane” approaching from the south, and murmurs of “Lindbergh” rippled through the throng. The plane momentarily disappeared, then it was spotted approaching from the east. The crowd roared as Lindbergh guided his monoplane north of the stands. He circled east, then touched down on the golf course, where Gov. John Erickson and the state’s upper echelon greeted him.

Lindbergh had circled over Helena between noon and 1 p.m., before touching down a few minutes after 2 o’clock. Another plane preceded Lindbergh to Helena; on board were managers of his tour and representatives of the state department of commerce's aeronautics bureau.

“It's Slim. It's the colonel,” one of the men in that plane said when Lindbergh's craft was spotted. As he approached Helena, it looked for a while that he might land on the “I," for Intermountain College, painted on Mount Ascension, as he skimmed tree tops on the slope. When he landed on the golf course airfield, he touched down so lightly that he hardly raised dust. He taxied to a lot enclosed by barbed wire and parked his plane there, where it was guarded by Montana National Guard troops.

Spectators had to wait a bit to see Lindbergh. Careful as always, he kept the engine running while he made a final check of his plane. People could only see a brown leather helmet inside. Lindbergh pulled down the righthand window, seeming to listen for any sign of engine trouble. Motion picture cameras were clicking, the crowd was cheering, and finally Lindbergh stopped the engine. The grass stopped rushing, and he stepped out, smoothing his hair a bit. He was first introduced to Erickson and Montana congressman Scott Leavitt, then to other dignitaries, among them former Gov. Sam Stewart and Helena Mayor Percy Whitmer. Lindbergh and others got into a large open Packard car and headed to the fairgrounds. Led by the 163rd Regimental Band, what was described as “the largest crowd ever gathered in Montana for any occasion” awaited the toast of the town.

Lindbergh spoke at a Shrine Temple banquet, where Erickson introduced him. The flyer’s address touched on his by then familiar theme that America's cities needed to embrace commercial aviation and take concrete steps to become part of what was sure to become a thriving industry.

“Some of our larger cities have their landing ports five miles or more from the center of town and it requires an hour or more to go this distance,” he said. That obstacle to efficiency needed to be remedied for commercial aviation to progress, he added.

After his hero’s welcome in Helena, Lindbergh flew over Billings, returned to Butte, vacationed at then Elbow Lake (now Lindbergh Lake), flew over Missoula and flew west to Washington state to continue the goodwill tour.

Dennis Gaub, a Glendive native, graduated from Billings West High School and earned his journalism degree from Northwestern University. A veteran Montana journalist, he now has three published books and is working on his fourth, "Lindbergh in Montana," from which this article is excerpted. Special thanks to the Montana Historical Society for providing photos for this story.