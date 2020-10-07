Investigation underway into cattle shot with arrows in Meagher County

Authorities are seeking information connected to a red angus cow-calf pair that were shot with multiple arrows in Meagher County roughly between Sept. 20 and 23.

The incident is being investigated as criminal trespass and occurred on a cattle ranch near Lennep in the Whetstone Ridge area of the Castle Mountains near the boundary of U.S. Forest Service land.

The Montana Department of Livestock is leading the investigation with assistance from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' game wardens and the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office.

“My hope is that someone will come forward with information, so we can make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said FWP Game Warden Sgt. Kyle Andersen. “These ranchers are hard-working folks who allow free public hunting, and it’s a shame that the actions of the criminals who did this unfairly misrepresent hunters as a whole.”

Authorities as that anyone with information about the shooting to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Andersen at 406-366-2447. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for rewards of up to $1,000. Additional reward money may also be available from private groups and Crime Stoppers.

