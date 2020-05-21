Initial bond for Meagher County copper mine set at $4.6M

Sandfire will finance its bonding in increments as it develops various phases of the mine. DEQ has not released estimated total bonding for Black Butte, which would be expected to operate for 13 years.

Rob Scargill, Sandfire America's CEO and vice president of project development, told the Associated Press the company will seek roughly $300 million to develop the project and expects to bring in about $2 billion in revenue. An estimated $1 billion would stay in Montana in the form of taxes, wages, leases and other services during the 13-year life of the mining operation, he said.

Zieg says Sandfire’s engineers are working with a contractor now but he does not expect the bulk of hiring to begin until next year, calling Phase 1 a “baby step” toward the opening of the mine.

Phase 1 of Black Butte includes only construction on the surface. Projects include a small reservoir to catch runoff and pad construction for the area of the tunnel and near ore processing facilities, said Jerry Zieg, Sandfire senior vice president.

“It’ll take us the rest of this year to complete that batch of work,” he said. “We won’t go underground or construct the portal until next year.”