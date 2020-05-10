Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Statewide races

Montanans have always responded to the call of duty to protect and defend our U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Most recently they ask nothing in return other than a good faith effort to recover the 1587 fellow Americans still carried as POW-MIA. According to the National League of POW-MIA Families, as of January 21, 2020, the obstacles to POW-MIA recovery are too few intelligence analysts and repeated U.S. cancellations of planned recovery operations due to decreased funding. This regrettable situation has sent negative signals of disinterest to counterpart officials in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. I will work to increase funding for POW-MIA recovery.

In addition I am acquiring practical experience with accepting no donations in the Primary Election Campaign, while holding my expenditures to less than the $5,000 threshold required to begin filing Campaign Finance reports. In the General Election Campaign I will accept from any legal donor, no more than the $1,740 filing fee I paid out of my own pocket to become an officially recognized candidate for the U.S. Senate. This allows any person’s continuing right to exercise free speech in the form of a campaign contribution, but equally limits contributions to the amount I as a candidate will accept. This will yield practical experience for new campaign finance legislation aiming to disqualify any candidate who accepts more than an amount equal to the filing fee from any one donor. The disqualifying offense would be the crime of graft, advancing one’s personal fortunes by leveraging one’s official position as a formal candidate. I expect this fundamental idea to gain more practical aspects once I’m afforded an opportunity by Montana’s voters to visit respectfully with all 99 colleagues in the U.S. Senate. I hope to help relieve them of the burden of constantly having to raise money, at times from special interests with issues under their consideration.