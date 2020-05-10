Independent Record primary candidate surveys: Legislative races

My immediate priorities will always be the issues that matter most to the people of this district, and that starts at the earliest levels of childhood education. I have a plan to provide a public option for every 3-, 4-, and 5-year old around the state, so that our pre-K system is robust and accessible. By fighting for our young people’s right to a quality education, we can prepare a new generation of leaders for Montana, and prepare our kids for a rapidly changing economy and workforce. My progressive agenda also includes empowering communities to tackle our mental health crisis, providing high quality broadband to all corners of this great state to ensure that no community is left out, and protecting our public lands for posterity’s sake. My agenda is not just about stabilizing our present-- it’s about building an economy and a Montana that can continue to thrive as we move forward in the 21st century.

I grew up hiking on our public lands and learning in our public schools. I’ve spent my entire life in this district, working to help protect our democracy and experiencing the issues that affect everyday Montanans. I come from a sixth-generation middle class family of small business owners, and I’m proud to build on that tradition as we move forward. I believe in a progressive future for all Montanans, one in which our public lands aren’t jeopardized by out of state billionaires and our social security doesn’t face the threat of privatization. I believe in honoring the proud tradition of our people, and using that tradition to inform the progress that we can make, together. There will always be detractors, who say that it’s too soon to fight for universal pre-K, that standing up to corporations is a losing fight, or that you have to be an establishment insider to get anything done. But I don’t think that’s true. I think real power resides with real people, and that progress is not a pipe dream. Making this progress, uniting Montana, and building a government that works for everyone requires public servants who are beholden to their constituents, not PACs and corporations. If you want a senator with comprehensive policies that work for everyone, a fresh perspective on the issues, and a deep respect for the everyday Montanan, I’m your guy.