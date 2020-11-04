Incumbents dominate in Helena-area legislative races

Caferro said her goal during the next session will be the same goal that she ran on: to help people and to give them a voice in the lawmaking process.

House District 82

Moffie Funk (I), Democrat: 3,446 for 56%

Debbie Westlake, Republican: 2,717 for 44%

5 of 5 precincts fully reporting.

Democrat incumbent Moffie Funk of Helena was reelected to what will be her final term in the Montana House. The incumbent defeated Republican Debbie Westlake as she has every other opponent since 2014, when she was initially elected. Funk took office in 2015 and was reelected to her position in 2016 and 2018. She initially wrestled Democrat control of the seat from two-term Republican incumbent Liz Bangerter in the 2014 election.

"It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve House District 82," Funk said. "To speak with my constituents and get to know them. I'm grateful and humbled by them."

Funk said she hopes to remain safe as the legislative session starts next year. Her hope is that both sides work together to find compromise that best serves all Montanans.

House District 83