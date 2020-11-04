Incumbents dominate in Helena-area legislative races

Incumbents held onto their seats in the Helena-area legislative races in Tuesday's election.
Wins include incumbents of both parties who won by comfortable margins and no races flipping to opposing parties.
Senate District 40
- Sen. Terry Gauthier (I), Republican: 8,500 for 60%
- Catherine Scott, Democrat: 5,560 for 40%
16 of 16 precincts fully reporting.
Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier of Helena carried a large lead for a 20-point victory in a senate district representing Lewis and Clark and Powell counties. He could not be reached for comment in time for this story.
House District 70
- Rep. Julie Dooling (I), Republican: 6,486 votes, running unopposed.
Republican Rep. Julie Dooling of Helena ran unopposed after successfully prevailing in a primary representing portions of Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties.
House District 75
- Marta Bertoglio, Republican: 4,729 for 68%
- Bryher Herak, Democrat: 2,187 for 32%
9 of 9 precincts fully reporting.
Marta Bertoglio of Montana City ousted Republican Rep. Greg DeVries in the primary election to advance to the general election and won by a wide margin for the Jefferson County seat.
"I am profoundly humbled and looking forward to representing House District 75 and the people of Jefferson County," she said.
Bertoglio, who looks forward to working with fellow lawmakers, hopes to focus on the economy and education in her first term, bringing a passion of service including serving on the Montana City school board.
House District 79
- Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen (I), Democrat: 3,749 for 55%
- Dennison J. Rivera, Republican: 3,006 for 45%
4 of 4 precincts fully reporting.
Incumbent Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen of Helena won his second term by a wide margin.
"I'm excited to get back into the session and try to continue making good law in the state of Montana," he said. "Democrats will continue to keep on fighting despite losing seats."
An attorney, Farris-Olsen is interested in serving on the Judiciary Committee where he can apply his legal expertise, as well as Natural Resources and Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
House District 80
- Rep. Becky Beard (I), Republican: 5,729 for 83%
- Ron Vandevender, Libertarian: 1,185 for 17%
12 of 12 precincts fully reporting
Republican Rep. Becky Beard of Elliston was first elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2016 before being reelected in 2018 and 2020.
House District 81
- Rep. Mary Caferro (I), Democrat: 3,478 for 56%
- Bob Leach, Republican: 2,776 for 44%
5 of 5 precincts partially reporting.
Democrat incumbent and longtime lawmaker Mary Caferro of Helena secured victory over Republican challenger Bob Leach on Tuesday. Caferro was first elected to HD 81 in 2018 before assuming office for the 2019 legislative session. This election, she maintained the HD 81 seat, which has historically gone to the Democrats since at least 2012.
Caferro is a veteran lawmaker who was first elected to the House in 2004 before moving to the Senate later in her career.
"I'm grateful to the people in the district and honored that they trust me enough to keep sending me back," Caferro said. "I will fight like hell for the services and health care that thousands of Montanans rely on."
Caferro said her goal during the next session will be the same goal that she ran on: to help people and to give them a voice in the lawmaking process.
House District 82
- Moffie Funk (I), Democrat: 3,446 for 56%
- Debbie Westlake, Republican: 2,717 for 44%
5 of 5 precincts fully reporting.
Democrat incumbent Moffie Funk of Helena was reelected to what will be her final term in the Montana House. The incumbent defeated Republican Debbie Westlake as she has every other opponent since 2014, when she was initially elected. Funk took office in 2015 and was reelected to her position in 2016 and 2018. She initially wrestled Democrat control of the seat from two-term Republican incumbent Liz Bangerter in the 2014 election.
"It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve House District 82," Funk said. "To speak with my constituents and get to know them. I'm grateful and humbled by them."
Funk said she hopes to remain safe as the legislative session starts next year. Her hope is that both sides work together to find compromise that best serves all Montanans.
House District 83
- Rep. Kim Abbott (I), Democrat: 3,020 for 54%
- Darin L. Gaub, Republican: 2,536 for 46%
5 of 5 precincts fully reporting.
Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott of Helena won a close race over Republican challenger Darin L. Gaub on Tuesday. Abbott was first elected in 2016 and then reelected in 2018. The seat has been held by a Democrat since Republican Wylie Galt didn't seek reelection in 2014.
Abbott said she hopes to continue protecting the work the state senate has already done on providing access to quality health care. She also hopes to keep education funded and ideally expanding on the state's investment in infrastructure projects.
"It's been an honor to serve district 83," Abbott said. "I look forward to serving for the next two years. I think we've done a lot."
House District 84
- Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Democrat: 3,255 for 54%
- Charlie Hull, Republican: 2,817 for 46%
4 of 4 precincts fully reporting.
Democratic Rep. Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell of Helena won her fourth term in the Montana House of Representatives by eight points.
"I want to thank the voters in my district, the voters of Montana for such a high turnout during a pandemic and my supporters and volunteers," she said. "This is a team sport and one person can't do everything, but everyone can do something."
After Democrats lost some seats, Dunwell believes the caucus must come together and operate in a tight-knit way to protect priorities such as education, public lands, health care and reproductive rights. She hopes to continue work on tax and public health committees to leverage her expertise from work at state agencies. But she has major concerns about priorities Republicans could bring that she believes could weaken public health, the environment and public lands and cut public programs as Montanans struggle with the pandemic.
