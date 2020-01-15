GREAT FALLS — An ice jam caused flooding along a creek in central Montana on Wednesday, prompting authorities to warn that some houses in the town of Choteau could be impacted if water levels continue to rise.
Water up to six inches deep was reported on some Choteau streets after ice traveling down Spring Creek got jammed up, forcing the creek above its banks, National Weather Service forecaster Jane Fogleman said.
You have free articles remaining.
The ice jam came after temperatures dipped to 20 degrees below zero.
It was not immediately known how many houses could be impacted in the town of about 1,700 people located southeast of Glacier National Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.