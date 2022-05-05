Hyundai to open research and development lab in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A global car company announced its plan to open a research and development lab in Bozeman Thursday.

Hyundai Motor Group will bring its New Horizons Studio headquarters to Bozeman to focus on the development of ultimate mobility vehicles. The move could create up to 50 new jobs in the area. The studio will eventually be housed at Montana State University’s Innovation Campus.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the news at a press conference Thursday at the MSU Alumni Foundation.

Gianforte praised the work ethic of Montanans. He said that the same work ethic that gave his business, RightNow Technologies, a competitive edge would also help Hyundai’s new studio.

He said that the state’s record economic growth wasn’t just luck and attributed the success to tax cuts, more competitive rates and tax code reform.

“If today’s announcement is any indication folks, Montana is open for business, and not just for Montana but for the world,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte said that the state’s regulatory scheme was a “wet blanket” for small businesses across the state, and that the state was working to roll back and repeal some regulations.

The governor also touted Senate Bill 184, which was passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. Also known as the Montana Entrepreneur Magnet Act, the law created incentives for businesses to come to Montana, he said.

“This is really a tremendous new tool so that if you found or grow a business headquarters in Montana and create jobs here, there is now under this new entrepreneur magnet zero tax on the sale of employee-owned stock,” Gianforte said.

John Suh, the founding director of Hyundai’s New Horizons Studios, said that the focus of the research and development studio is to work on a new type of vehicle that can travel over different terrains that are challenging for standard vehicles, known as an "ultimate mobility vehicle.”

“What makes it new is a combination of robotics and car design, and this results in vehicles of unprecedented mobility,” Suh said.

John Robb, president of Hyundai’s American Technical Center in Michigan, said that the desire for clean energy and demand for new technology, like automated driving, is pushing innovation.

He said that the car company would become a “smart mobility service” not limiting itself to automotive products.

Miles Johnson, a spokesperson for Hyundai, said the vehicle would be about the size of a side-by-side off road vehicle. It would have arms and legs with wheels for feet that are able to extend and flex, enabling the vehicle to move over a variety of different surfaces.

The company introduced its first version of the vehicle, called the Elevate, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, followed by an update at the 2021 show.

Jason Carter, the vice president of economic development at MSU, said the governor has been an advocate for public and private partnerships like the one between the university and Hyundai.

Carter said that the partnership makes sense, especially because MSU is Montana’s land grant university. The college is committed to its original mission of advancing agriculture, the sciences and engineering, he said.

That mission was a response to the Industrial Revolution, and has continued now into a fourth industrial revolution focused on digitization, he said.

Carter added that a fifth industrial revolution is coming, which he referred to as the “mind meeting machine.”

For now, the New Horizons Studio will be temporarily housed at the MSU Molecular Biosciences building until the 500,000 square foot Innovation Campus is completed.

