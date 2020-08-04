How Montanans are navigating anxiety and isolation with telehealth tools

As a part of that expansion, Thrive was switched from a research track to widespread implementation. DPHHS awarded $25,000 to help fund the transition. Thrive programming is available free of charge to Montana clients and can be accessed at the Thrive For Montana website (https://thriveformontana.com/).

“When COVID disrupted the treatment system, and at the same time boosted people’s anxiety and depression, it was really powerful to be able to have something to offer folks they could access from their homes without worrying about how the program was going to get built,” said Matt Kuntz, executive director of the Montana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Mark Schure, an assistant professor at Montana State who helps oversee Thrive and was lead author on the clinical trial that found Thrive to be effective, said more than 350 people have signed up for the program since it was expanded in April. Schure said the program is particularly valuable in the current because it is internet-based and accessible to people who may be hesitant to leave their homes because of the virus.