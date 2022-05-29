Honoring Vietnam veterans and Prisoners of War: ‘They will have to kill me’

For all of us who fought in our country’s Southeast Asian wars, we have stories; yet it is not easy to talk or write about them.

For this Memorial Day, I will share a story about incredible bravery and compassion, a story most Montanan’s don’t know about. This is the compelling account of Col. Fred Vann Cherry, the senior African-American Prisoner of War in Vietnam.

Cherry, the first and the highest-ranking Black officer among POWs during the Vietnam War, had close ties to Montana, having served at Great Falls Air Force Base, marrying and beginning a family there.

Raised near Hampton Roads, Virginia, young Fred Cherry was fascinated by military aircraft flying low over his home and performing aerial maneuvers. He attended segregated public schools in Virginia, determined to become a military aviator.

After graduation from his segregated college just three years after the creation of the U.S. Air Force and the integration of the military, in 1951 he took the test for flight school at Langley AFB—and passed with the highest score. Cherry was on his way to become one of the earliest Black pilots in the integrated air force.

Commissioned second lieutenant and awarded his pilot wings, he immediately deployed to Korea, flying F-84 combat missions. At war’s end, Capt. Cherry reported for duty at Great Falls Air Force Base, where he flew F-84s with the 515th Strategic Fighter Squadron.

He soon met Shirley Ann Brown, a hostess at a night club. Shirley, daughter of William R. and Pearl Lindsay Brown, was 22, with 10 siblings, and was looking for a ticket out of Great Falls.

Her mother was the daughter of a long-serving Buffalo Soldier, and Shirley had heard family stories of military life. Cherry was a dashing, handsome jet fighter pilot, breaking racial barriers in the Air Force. The couple married in July 1954, and their first son was born a year later.

Cherry became the favorite wingman of his commander, Col. Murray Bywater, flying to bases around the country. The Cherrys remained in Great Falls for three years, and by then the base had been renamed in honor of Col. Einar Malmstrom — a story for another day.

By the early 1960s, Cherry was serving with the 35th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Itazuke Air Base, Japan, flying F-100 Super Sabres on “nuclear alert.” While there, he transitioned to the air force’s newest tactical aircraft, the F-105 Thunderchief, and with his squadron deployed to Korat Royal Thai AFB, Thailand, one of the first air force units to fight in Southeast Asia.

Relocating to Takhli AFB, Cherry served as a flight leader, exercising major control over the mission — all this in an era when many still believed that Black service members were unfit to command in battle.

Yet White officers coveted selection to fly in Cherry’s flight. His nickname “Chief ” connoted respect, and his senior officers gave him “rave” reviews.

While the Navy launched aircraft from carriers in the Gulf of Tonkin, the Air Force operated, from bases in Thailand. Newly promoted, Maj. Cherry and his squadron flew F-105 tactical bombers against targets along the Ho Chi Minh Trail to disrupt the flow of supplies from the North to the Viet Cong in the South.

In February 1965, after Viet Cong attacks on an American compound and helicopter base in South Vietnam, bombing targets opened up in North Vietnam. One month later, the massive Rolling Thunder campaign brought thousands of sorties by both air force and navy aircraft over North Vietnam.

In response, with aid from the Russians and Chinese, North Vietnam rapidly fielded a sophisticated air defense system.

On Oct. 22, 1965, while leading his squadron on a low-altitude mission to attack a radar in North Vietnam, his F-105 was hit by anti-aircraft fire.

Cherry described his ordeal: “The plane exploded, and I ejected at about 400 feet at over 600 miles an hour. In the process of ejection, I broke my left ankle, my left wrist, and crushed my left shoulder. I was captured immediately upon landing by Vietnamese militia and civilians. I remember thinking, ‘Damn, I’ll be here a long time.’”

Cherry was the 43rd American captured by North Vietnam and the first Black airman. Imprisoned in Cu Loc Prison, “the Zoo,” his captors assigned young Navy Ensign Porter Halyburton, a white southerner, to Cherry’s cell in an effort to foster racial strife.

For eight months, they would live together. Cherry, a virtual invalid at the time, would have died without Halyburton changing the dressings on his infected wounds, feeding him, bathing him and watching over him. In Cherry’s words, “I was helpless. He nursed me back to health.”

In turn, caring for Cherry rescued Halyburton from his own despair. Halyburton said, “I’d never seen somebody who was so tough. Once I was in with Fred, it gave me something important to do, a meaning in my life.”

Together, they were not men of conflicting races, but fellow Americans helping each other survive the brutal regime of their captors. The bond they made in that dark and dirty prison cell led to a lifelong friendship.

On the night of July 6, 1966, Halyburton, with about 60 other POWs, was forced to march through the streets of Hanoi, barely surviving the vilification and physical abuse of Vietnamese mobs. Meanwhile, that same night, Cherry endure excruciating pain while undergoing a third operation on his severely infected shoulder without anesthetic.

Five days later, the Vietnamese captors realized at last that their racial ploy had failed completely, and Halyburton was moved to another cell. As they parted, the Black American and the white American hugged, cried and said heartfelt goodbyes.

Cherry wrote later, “That was the most lonesome night I ever spent in my life.” Halyburton considered their parting as “one of the saddest days of my life,” adding, “I was in awe of him, and I had learned to love him.”

Cherry was captured just as the North Vietnamese cracked down on their American prisoners — imposing what the prisoners called the “Exploitation Era.” Senior Navy POW Cmdr. James Bond Stockdale was shot down a month before this change of policy and bravely assumed leadership of all the prisoners. He later observed, “By carrying out a new policy action (of extreme torture), North Vietnam had crossed a boundary. Henceforth, Americans were to be allowed to stay within the bounds of name, rank, serial number, and date of birth only at North Vietnamese sufferance.”

This change imposed the Exploitation Era. The North Vietnamese knew the critical importance of public opinion. Torture, the captors believed, would be the tool to extract prisoner confessions and statements that could be used to sway American and world opinion.

Throughout his captivity, Cherry consistently and bravely resisted pressure from his captors to publicly comment on racism in the United States, for which he was repeatedly tortured and placed in solitary confinement.

Cherry related, “They wanted it from me more than anybody because I was a major, the senior black officer. They wanted it bad.” In response, his line of resistence became, “They will have to kill me. I’m not going to denounce my government or shame my people.”

He spent 702 days in solitary confinement, with the longest period lasting 53 weeks. At one time he was either tortured or in punishment for 93 straight days.

After spending 2,671 days in captivity, on Feb. 12, 1973, newly promoted Col. Fred Perry boarded the first flight from Hanoi to Clark Air Force Base to join Operation Homecoming.

There Cherry and Halyburton would reunite once more.

Cherry and Cmdr. Halyburton remained in close contact over the years, and together they gave many talks at military institutions and colleges. In 2004, they toured to promote a book about their story, “Two Souls Indivisible: The Friendship that Saved Two POWs in Vietnam,” by James S. Hirsch.

Cherry was featured also in a public television documentary narrated by Tom Hanks, “Return with Honor,” about Vietnam fighter pilots held as POWs.

Remaining on active duty, Cherry attended the National War College in Washington, D.C., and then commanded the Defense Intelligence Agency until retiring in 1981. Living in Silver Springs, Maryland, he worked as a technical consultant and manager for several businesses, while dedicating time as a member of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. to urge Black youth to study subjects leading to a career in aviation.

President Ronald Reagan named him to serve on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Advisory Board.

On Feb. 16, 2016, Cherry died in Washington, D.C., at the age of 87. He was interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. His legacy is continued by a college scholarship fund and the Col. Fred Cherry Middle School in his hometown, Suffolk, Virginia. Cherry’s larger-than-life likeness in oil, Portrait of a Fighter Pilot, hangs in the “POW Alcove of Honor” in the Pentagon.

This account was adapted from Ken Robison’s "Cold War Montana." Other sources include: Hirsch, James S. "Two Souls Indivisible: the Friendship That Saved Two POWs in Vietnam"; Charlotte Observer, July 29, 1984. Robison of Great Falls is a historian, author and trustee of the Montana Historical Society.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0