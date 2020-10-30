Home Ground Radio host Brian Kahn of Helena dies at 73

Amid an increasingly divided world, Montana has lost an influential thought leader who dedicated much of his life to finding common ground.
Brian Kahn, a Helena attorney, journalist, author, and host of the award-winning Home Ground Radio show, died of natural causes Thursday while on a hunting trip with his wife Sandra near Lewistown, a spokesman for the family said. He was 73.
"He really cared about people, and common ground is one of his major themes,” said longtime family friend Clay Clement of California. “He didn’t see any reason for the sort of rigid partisanship that exists in the country. He thought Americans had a lot more in common than they had separately.”
Clement said Kahn was born in New York and moved to California at a young age, where he became the youngest person elected to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and sat on the California Fish and Game Commission. He was also a varsity boxer and later became the boxing coach at the University of California in Berkeley, where he attended law school.
Kahn relocated to Helena in the late 1980s after becoming director of the Montana Nature Conservancy, Clement said.
Since 1996 Kahn has been the host of Home Ground Radio, which is aired on more than 30 public and private radio stations in the Rocky Mountain West. The Montana Broadcasters Association named the show as the state’s Outstanding Non-Commercial Radio Program in 2002.
Through open and honest conversations on topics including politics, religion, education, wildlife, health care and conservation, Home Ground Radio's stated mission is to explore the “often-overlooked ‘common ground’ of diverse community interests.” With over 1,000 shows over the course of more than 20 years, Home Ground Radio’s guests discuss who they are, what they think and what they are doing about it.
“It was like having a regular conversation,” said former Helena City Manager Dennis Taylor, who struck up a friendship with Kahn after going on the show about 10 years ago to discuss his service in Vietnam and as a VISTA volunteer. “He had no notes, but I knew he was well-prepared. And he did that with people from all walks of life.”
Kahn has also produced a documentary film on Soviet-American efforts to save the Siberian crane from extinction and authored several published articles, journals and books. Montana Public Radio describes his latest book, "Rediscovering America: A 21st-Century Journey," as a "marathon trip across America in search of what sometimes separates -- and ultimately connects -- us all."
Kahn was the founder of three nonprofit organizations: Artemis Common Ground works to achieve common ground between a healthy environment and a sustainable economy. Inspired by the words of Pope Francis, Friends of Francis aims to be a global voice in working toward a better world. American Jobs for America’s Youth strives to foster life and work skills in young people through collaboration among communities, schools, citizen mentors and employers.
“He generated all these ideas of things to do to benefit other people, to benefit people generally,” Clement said. “He was full of ideas and what he wanted to do was make the world a better place.”
In 2009, Kahn won the Montana Governor’s Humanities Award for enhancing public understanding and appreciation of the humanities.
Taylor said he will remember Kahn as a renaissance man, a compassionate person with great character, and his longtime table-mate at Hometown Helena, a weekly gathering of citizens to discuss what's happening in the community.
“He would bring up ideas for Hometown Helena or for the community that really needed attention that were thoughtful, caring, sometimes visionary,” Taylor said.
Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan described Kahn as a constant encourager who created opportunities for people and was always working to improve the community and the world around him.
“In his heart was a passion for bringing people together and having sometimes difficult conversations that, in the end, enabled those people to find common ground and shared understandings,” Logan said. “He was a great friend who will be missed, but whose impact will be felt for many years to come.”
Kahn is survived by his wife Sandra, his son Dylan, and his brothers Steve and Tim.
