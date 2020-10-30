Home Ground Radio host Brian Kahn of Helena dies at 73

Amid an increasingly divided world, Montana has lost an influential thought leader who dedicated much of his life to finding common ground.

Brian Kahn, a Helena attorney, journalist, author, and host of the award-winning Home Ground Radio show, died of natural causes Thursday while on a hunting trip with his wife Sandra near Lewistown, a spokesman for the family said. He was 73.

"He really cared about people, and common ground is one of his major themes,” said longtime family friend Clay Clement of California. “He didn’t see any reason for the sort of rigid partisanship that exists in the country. He thought Americans had a lot more in common than they had separately.”

Clement said Kahn was born in New York and moved to California at a young age, where he became the youngest person elected to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and sat on the California Fish and Game Commission. He was also a varsity boxer and later became the boxing coach at the University of California in Berkeley, where he attended law school.

Kahn relocated to Helena in the late 1980s after becoming director of the Montana Nature Conservancy, Clement said.