Holiday airline travel down significantly in Helena

Helena Regional Airport is seeing an uptick in holiday travel this week, but passenger numbers are still far below where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that travelers stay home for Thanksgiving and limit the size of gatherings due to surging case numbers of the novel coronavirus. At the same time airlines and airports have stressed passenger safety for those who do choose to fly, with enhanced cleaning and strict mask mandates.

Nationally, 3 million passengers went through U.S. airport checkpoints from Friday through Sunday, marking the biggest crowds since mid-March when the pandemic began. Despite the uptick that is still less than half of last year’s numbers, the Associated Press reported.

In Helena, Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper says passenger numbers have been and will continue to be up over the holiday, but still below the national numbers.

“We are expecting a little bit of an increase in traffic this week/weekend, however it will still be well below what we typically experience over the Thanksgiving travel period,” he said.