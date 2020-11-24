 Skip to main content
Holiday airline travel down significantly in Helena
Helena Regional Airport is seeing an uptick in holiday travel this week but still far below passenger numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Helena Regional Airport is seeing an uptick in holiday travel this week, but passenger numbers are still far below where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that travelers stay home for Thanksgiving and limit the size of gatherings due to surging case numbers of the novel coronavirus. At the same time airlines and airports have stressed passenger safety for those who do choose to fly, with enhanced cleaning and strict mask mandates.

Nationally, 3 million passengers went through U.S. airport checkpoints from Friday through Sunday, marking the biggest crowds since mid-March when the pandemic began. Despite the uptick that is still less than half of last year’s numbers, the Associated Press reported.

In Helena, Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper says passenger numbers have been and will continue to be up over the holiday, but still below the national numbers.

“We are expecting a little bit of an increase in traffic this week/weekend, however it will still be well below what we typically experience over the Thanksgiving travel period,” he said.

This past Sunday traffic was 69% below what it was the same day in 2019. Wadekamper anticipates the rest of the week will come up slightly but still be about 65% below last year’s numbers.

Airport and airline staff, TSA, rental car companies and restaurant employees have worked to make travel as safe as it can be, Wadekamper said. That includes additional cleaning, social distancing, plexiglass shields and mandatory masks. The airport’s recent terminal expansion has also provided additional space for passengers, he added.

Despite lower passenger numbers, Wadekamper still recommends travelers arrive 90 minutes prior to flights. While it varies by airline, most require reporting to the gate past the security checkpoint 40 minutes before takeoff.

“The reason for this is really to ensure the entire airline system operates within a certain allocated time,” he said. “There are many other components involved in the global airline system to ensure all of the moving pieces line up as they should. This includes blocking time for taxi, takeoff, flight procedures and traffic flow.”

In the wintertime, airlines and the airport must also factor in both airplane deicing and clearing of the runway and taxi areas to ensure flights leave on time.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

