Here are the Montana groups that lost their specialty license plates
Humane Society Plate

The Lewis & Clark Humane Society was one of 85 Montana organizations whose specialty license plate was revoked in January. 

The state of Montana has revoked 85 specialty license plates that have not been chosen or renewed by at least 400 drivers in the previous year, the state Motor Vehicles Division said.

These are the groups whose license plates were discontinued in January: 

Montana Utility Coordinating Council/Montana 811

Missoula Youth Football Inc.

Sidney Soccer Association

International Christian Cycling Club Montana Spoke

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic School

CMR Partner Inc.

PSIA-NRM Educational Foundation, Inc.

Disability Rights of Montana

Capital High School Booster Club

Rotary District 5390 Foundation

Montana Area Agencies on Aging Association

Beaver Booster Club Inc.

Ruby Habitat Foundation

Magic City Soccer Club

American Diabetes Association

Bagdad Temple

March of Dimes

Planned Parenthood of Montana

Friends of the Beartooth All American Road Inc.

Central Ed Foundation of Silver Bow

MSU Billings Foundation

Montana CASA Gal Association

Missoula Art Museum

Mariah’s Challenge

Montana Library Association

Whitefish Legacy Partners

Flathead Valley Skiing Foundation

Anaconda Community Foundation

Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association

Glacier High School Booster Club

Carroll College Saints Athletic Association

Friends of Beaver Creek Park

Child Bridge

CAN AM Lifeline Search and Rescue

Richland County Ambulance Service/Sidney Health Center

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Montana Swimming Inc.

Bike Walk Montana

Crime Stoppers

Montana Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation

Flathead High School Booster Club 2014

Montana Masonic Foundation

Montana Watershed Coordination Council

Humane Society of Western Montana

Northwest Healthcare Foundation

Brennan’s Wave

Department of Montana Veterans of Foreign Wars

Friends of the Wild Swan

Havre Wrestling Club

Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

AniMeals

Gallatin Hockey Inc. DBA Bozeman Amateur Association

Swan Valley Connections

Algeria Shrine Temple

Alzheimer’s Association Montana Chapter

Lewis & Clark Humane Society

Big Sky Economic Development

Whitefish Historical Society

MT Cutting Horse Association

Friends of Makoshika

Big Sky Education Foundation

Sierra Club

Bitterroot Humane Association

Prickly Pear Land Trust

Stafford Animal Shelter

Benefis Mercy Flight

Missoula Freestyle Team

Richland Youth Hockey

Richland County

Manhattan Christian School

Browning Public School District Number 9

Great Falls High School

Eureka Public Schools 2018

Montana Heritage Commission

City of Bozeman

Libby School District Number 4

City of Lewistown

Butte School District

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

City of Shelby

Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Crow Tribe Executive Branch

Billings Catholic Schools

Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes

Blackfeet Tribe

