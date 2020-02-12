Here are the Montana groups that lost their specialty license plates

The state of Montana has revoked 85 specialty license plates that have not been chosen or renewed by at least 400 drivers in the previous year, the state Motor Vehicles Division said.
These are the groups whose license plates were discontinued in January:
Montana Utility Coordinating Council/Montana 811
Missoula Youth Football Inc.
Sidney Soccer Association
International Christian Cycling Club Montana Spoke
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic School
CMR Partner Inc.
PSIA-NRM Educational Foundation, Inc.
Disability Rights of Montana
Capital High School Booster Club
Rotary District 5390 Foundation
Montana Area Agencies on Aging Association
Beaver Booster Club Inc.
Ruby Habitat Foundation
Magic City Soccer Club
American Diabetes Association
Bagdad Temple
March of Dimes
Planned Parenthood of Montana
Friends of the Beartooth All American Road Inc.
Central Ed Foundation of Silver Bow
MSU Billings Foundation
Montana CASA Gal Association
Missoula Art Museum
Mariah’s Challenge
Montana Library Association
Whitefish Legacy Partners
Flathead Valley Skiing Foundation
Anaconda Community Foundation
Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association
Glacier High School Booster Club
Carroll College Saints Athletic Association
Friends of Beaver Creek Park
Child Bridge
CAN AM Lifeline Search and Rescue
Richland County Ambulance Service/Sidney Health Center
Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
Montana Swimming Inc.
Bike Walk Montana
Crime Stoppers
Montana Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation
Flathead High School Booster Club 2014
Montana Masonic Foundation
Montana Watershed Coordination Council
Humane Society of Western Montana
Northwest Healthcare Foundation
Brennan’s Wave
Department of Montana Veterans of Foreign Wars
Friends of the Wild Swan
Havre Wrestling Club
Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council
AniMeals
Gallatin Hockey Inc. DBA Bozeman Amateur Association
Swan Valley Connections
Algeria Shrine Temple
Alzheimer’s Association Montana Chapter
Lewis & Clark Humane Society
Big Sky Economic Development
Whitefish Historical Society
MT Cutting Horse Association
Friends of Makoshika
Big Sky Education Foundation
Sierra Club
Bitterroot Humane Association
Prickly Pear Land Trust
Stafford Animal Shelter
Benefis Mercy Flight
Missoula Freestyle Team
Richland Youth Hockey
Richland County
Manhattan Christian School
Browning Public School District Number 9
Great Falls High School
Eureka Public Schools 2018
Montana Heritage Commission
City of Bozeman
Libby School District Number 4
City of Lewistown
Butte School District
The Tribal Council of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
City of Shelby
Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians
Crow Tribe Executive Branch
Billings Catholic Schools
Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes
Blackfeet Tribe