Helena's Symphony Under the Stars canceled due to COVID-19

The Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars slated for July is postponed until next year due to concerns about COVID-19, the Helena Symphony announced Thursday.

Maestro Allan R. Scott said organizers waited as long as they could to make a decision, but ultimately decided that the event, which draws thousands of people to Carroll College including some from out-of-state, posed too significant a health risk based on what is currently known about the novel coronavirus.

“This event is not just Helena, it’s 18,000 people and every year we unscientifically count people from 15 to 24 states and even other countries,” he said. “That’s a real concern – we have no way of guaranteeing that everyone there would be self-quarantining. We waited until the last minute to make this decision, we did not want to do this.”

Organizers took into consideration the cancellation of other high-profile events such as the Red Ants Pants Music Festival and Butte Folk Festival. An important aspect of Symphony Under the Stars is the family friendly, party atmosphere, Scott said, and that raised serious concerns about the celebratory tone of the event given the unknowns about what the impacts of the pandemic will be.