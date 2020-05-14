Helena's Symphony Under the Stars canceled due to COVID-19

The Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars slated for July is postponed until next year due to concerns about COVID-19, the Helena Symphony announced Thursday.
Maestro Allan R. Scott said organizers waited as long as they could to make a decision, but ultimately decided that the event, which draws thousands of people to Carroll College including some from out-of-state, posed too significant a health risk based on what is currently known about the novel coronavirus.
“This event is not just Helena, it’s 18,000 people and every year we unscientifically count people from 15 to 24 states and even other countries,” he said. “That’s a real concern – we have no way of guaranteeing that everyone there would be self-quarantining. We waited until the last minute to make this decision, we did not want to do this.”
Organizers took into consideration the cancellation of other high-profile events such as the Red Ants Pants Music Festival and Butte Folk Festival. An important aspect of Symphony Under the Stars is the family friendly, party atmosphere, Scott said, and that raised serious concerns about the celebratory tone of the event given the unknowns about what the impacts of the pandemic will be.
“Carroll president John Cech and I talked about it and we believe music is essential to healing,” he said. “But it’s a party atmosphere, and even though Montana is doing so wonderfully with the virus at this point, by July we’re still going to be dealing with many more deaths across the county. We felt like it’s not a good tone, not a good time for a party.”
The decision was made jointly by the symphony and Carroll College. Continuing with the event would mean limiting the number of spectators allowed to attend.
“The health of our community, our patrons, our visitors, our staffs, and the musicians is critically important,” Cech said in a statement. “Carroll is a place that inspires others and this event will remain an incredible inspiration for our community and our city once it is the right time to celebrate.”
Organizers considered the financial crisis facing the country as well. The event costs about $120,000 per year and requires extensive fundraising and the symphony wanted to be respectful to those financial sponsors, he said.
While the symphony itself loses money on the event, the overall economic impact to the community has been close to $1 million, Scott said.
The theme, Totally Awesome 80s, will be carried into 2021 on the third Saturday in July.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
