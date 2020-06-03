Helena woman who died in crash near Boulder identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dannell Wilson has been identified by Jefferson County Sheriff/Coroner Craig Doolittle as the 21-year-old Helena woman who died in a crash near Boulder Tuesday.

The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Montana Highway 69 about 4 miles southeast of Boulder, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Wilson was driving northbound in a Ford Taurus when she reportedly crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup traveling southbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the truck suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to St. James Hospital in Butte after being extricated from his vehicle, authorities said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

