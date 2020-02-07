You are the owner of this article.
Helena woman ID'd as victim in fatal Granite County crash
breaking topical top story

Helena woman ID'd as victim in fatal Granite County crash

Emergency ambulance crash

A 67-year-old Helena woman has been identified as the woman killed in a rollover crash in Granite County Wednesday.

Sheri Lynn Donica died as a result of blunt force trauma in the single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-90 between Drummond and Missoula at about 8:50 a.m. She was the only occupant in the vehicle that rolled about 10 miles west of Drummond and was ejected, Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said.

Icy roads and speed were believed to be factors in the crash. Donica was not wearing seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Dunkerson said.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

