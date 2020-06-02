Helena woman dies in crash near Boulder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Helena woman died in a head-on crash near Boulder Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on Montana Highway 69 about 4 miles southeast of Boulder.

The woman was driving northbound in a Ford Taurus when she reportedly crossed the center line and collided with a Chevrolet pickup traveling southbound. Road conditions were listed as bare and dry at the time.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to St. James Hospital in Butte after being extricated from his vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

Drugs and speed are suspected factors in the crash, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 26 Angry 12

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.