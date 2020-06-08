Helena teen reported missing
Helena teen reported missing

Jade Hoff

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile.

Jade Hoff, 17, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes. Hoff was last seen on May 25 in Helena on the way to Bozeman with friends, wearing a black tank top and green pants, possibly going to Yellowstone National Park.

Anyone who sees or knows of Hoff's whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy James Coppola at 447-8235, option 1.

