Helena teen reported missing

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile.
Jade Hoff, 17, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes. Hoff was last seen on May 25 in Helena on the way to Bozeman with friends, wearing a black tank top and green pants, possibly going to Yellowstone National Park.
Anyone who sees or knows of Hoff's whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy James Coppola at 447-8235, option 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!