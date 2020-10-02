Helena takes ownership of 54-acre Prickly Pear Land Trust donation

Col. Todd Verrill, construction and facilities management officer at Fort Harrison, said the property is located within one mile of the fort, making it eligible for the funding. The program’s goal is to limit residential development near military installations.

“As you can imagine having high density development near an Army base, it’s difficult, it leads to conflict and makes it so we’re not being the best neighbors that we can be,” he said. “So when we can help local partners and communities set aside properties that’s more compatible for our use, then that’s beneficial for everybody.”

Verrill noted that the proximity of the property to the fort comes with a host of benefits.

“It affords soldiers and family members opportunities to get off of Fort Harrison and recreate, conduct physical fitness which is part of our mission, and interact with the community,” he said. “We live here too, we love this community, and me personally, I love these open spaces and to be able to be part of this program and to partner with Mary and Prickly Pear I think has just been so beneficial to everybody and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

COVID-19 has become a consistent issue in the world of public lands. Helena’s open lands have seen a significant bump in use during the pandemic, Ponozzo said.