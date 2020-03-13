You are the owner of this article.
Helena St. Patrick's Day parade and Capitol gathering canceled due to COVID-19
Helena St. Patrick's Day parade and Capitol gathering canceled due to COVID-19

DSC_0733.JPG

Members of the Helena Police Department lead Helena's St. Patrick's Day Parade down Lawrence Street in this 2018 IR file photo.

 LACEY MIDDLESTEAD, For the Independent Record

Two St. Patrick’s Day events have been canceled in the Helena area due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for noon on Saturday has been canceled as of Friday, said Mike O’Connor, past national director of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Thomas Francis Meagher Division.

The Hibernians have also elected to canceled the annual ceremony on March 17 at the Capitol rotunda, he said.

"We're doing what we're doing to be cautious," O'Connor said, in an effort to avoid large crowds as health experts have recommended. 

It was not yet known if a noon mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena Tuesday would go on as planned, he said.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

