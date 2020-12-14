Helena senator to seek study on nuclear power in Montana

He said these will fit into Colstrip’s footprint and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors. Gauthier said they should consider an alternate energy costs that will help keep costs down.

“You have to remember, we have probably $1 billion in transmission lines that go to Colstrip, that we don’t want to let this go to waste and fall by the wayside,” he said. “We need somebody using them, we need somebody to maintain them.”

Gauthier said it is a study resolution to see if it is feasible for Montana.

Gauthier then alluded to challenges with solar and wind power.

“As we know, when it is a 20-degree day it is hard to have wind and sunshine,” he said.

Gauthier said later he was "real excited about it.”

“I think it’s time to look at it anyways. A possible great replacement for Colstrip, the infrastructure is already there. People are just afraid of the word. You are talking carbon-free power,” he said.

He also serves on the business and labor committee and it the chair of the local government committee.