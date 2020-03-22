Helena resident to appear on Price is Right Monday
Helena resident Ryan Eggensperger will appear as a contestant on the Price is Right on Monday.

 CBS/The Price is Right

Helena resident Ryan Eggensperger will appear on the Price is Right Monday.

Eggensperger came to Montana last summer for an acting job and decided to continue to reside in Helena after the show ended. His family has roots in the Thompson Falls area and he frequently came to the state to visit as a child.

Eggensperger had planned to continue on to Los Angles after his acting job ended and already purchased a plane ticket, so he decided to make a vacation out of it. His cousin surprised him with an Aug. 27 ticket to the Price is Right and he was selected as a contestant, the show confirmed.

The Price is Right episode will air at 9 a.m. Mountain Time on KXLH in Helena.

Editor's Note -- This story has been updated to correct the time the episode will air. 

