The Helena Regional Airport set a record for passengers in 2019, marking its fifth consecutive year of record travel.
In 2019 nearly 238,000 passengers flew to or from Helena – a 1.7% increase over 2018. That increase was smaller compared to previous years when additional flights or larger aircraft meant significant upticks in travel, but airport director Jeff Wadekamper was still pleased by the growth.
“All things considered, when we didn’t really gain additional seats our load facts were strong so our flights were really full and it was a really good year,” he said.
In 2018 United Airlines added an additional flight and Delta switched to larger aircraft at peak travel times, which netted about 30,000 additional seats over 2017 for a roughly 11.1% bump. Over the past six years, passenger traffic has increased 18.2%.
Wadekamper expects 2020 to be another year of passenger growth with the announcement that Alaska Airlines will add a second daily flight to Seattle, which remains Helena’s top destination. That service will begin in May and provide an additional 27,440 seats.
“We’re excited about 2020,” he said. “With our additional room to grow we’re expecting a good year.”
Airport officials and community entities also continue to meet with airlines to explore the possibility of new flights.
“Growth of air service is not just an airport effort, but one that requires community support,” Wadekamper said. “Today, airlines typically request revenue guarantees and other incentives in order to start new routes.”
You have free articles remaining.
Incentive funds must come from a private entity for legal reasons, and Wadekamper expects there will be a community effort to raise the funds necessary to attract more service. Airlines officials met with include Alaska, Allegiant, American, Cape Air, Delta, Frontier, Moxy, Southwest, Sun Country and United.
“The airport has worked closely with many community organizations and anticipates a fundraising effort will begin this year to provide the required incentive package for new services if any airlines express interest,” he said.
Helena was just one of Montana’s airports to see record travel in 2019.
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, the busiest in the state, reported 1.57 million passengers last year for a 17% increase. The uptick came despite Yellowstone National Park recording its lowest visitation since 2014.
"In 2019, we had about 231,000 additional seats over 2018, and as you can see we've filled almost every one of those additional seats," Airport director Brian Sprenger told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. "It's very rare to add 231,000 seats and basically fill every one."
In October the Missoula International Airport surpassed Billings Logan International Airport to become the second busiest in the state. Missoula set a record with a 7% bump from 2018 in passenger travel.
Despite being eclipsed by Missoula, Billings’ 950,000 passengers in 2019 also set a new record with about 5% growth over 2018.
Rounding out the list of record setters was Kalispell’s Glacier Park International Airport, which saw a 16% increase in travelers with about 356,000 last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.