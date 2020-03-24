Helena Regional Airport grappling with significant dip in passengers

Passenger traffic at the Helena Regional Airport has dropped off significantly in the last week due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, and airport officials say airlines will reduce the number of flights beginning next week.

Last week, flights to and from Helena were only 25% full on average, Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper said. Some flights have higher numbers and others are lower, but the drop has been significant.

Starting on April 1, Delta will operate two flights per day to Salt Lake City, dropping its 5 p.m. flight to Salt Lake and the flight between Minneapolis. United will have two flights per day to Denver and one flight per day to Seattle. Wadekamper anticipates that United may also reduce flights to one per day, but they still show two scheduled in April.

“We are hanging in here, just adapting as things change each day,” he said.

Wadekamper says that “aggressive” cleaning of the airport continues for the safety of travelers and staff. Touchless features in restrooms were already in place. The TSA has also implemented a new cleaning protocol for equipment, tables and bins at the passenger screening checkpoint, he said.