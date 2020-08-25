Helena rally calls for funding USPS ahead of election

Helena union president DeDe Rhodes described the turmoil surrounding the Postal Service as frustrating, and said the agency has seen a surge in deliveries nearing Christmas levels. Still, she said, workers in Helena have continued to pull overtime and mail has not backed up. She was confident of their ability to handle mailed ballots.

“The Post Office will do absolutely everything to make sure that we serve the people accordingly,” she said. “We are dedicated employees, and like we said, it’s not just a job, it’s a calling.”

Postal workers have also encountered support throughout the community, Rhodes said.

“I can tell you they thank us,” she said. “The people love the Post Office and the carriers and the processors.”

Among the supporters Tuesday was Joan McKinney, who held a sign and waved to vehicles passing by.

"I am here to support the postal service which seems to now be in the middle of a political situation amid COVID and the election," McKinney said. "Disrupting the postal service seems very much intentional to disrupt the election."

Like the many companies that tapped financial relief during COVID-19, Rhodes said, the Postal Service should get additional funding as well.