Helena rally calls for funding USPS ahead of election

Ralliers in Helena Tuesday encouraged Congress to support additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November’s election.
In front of about 40 demonstrators at the U.S. Post Office on Harris Street, the president of American Postal Workers Union #649 and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney spoke out in favor of a $25 billion Postal Service funding bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Saturday. The rally was part of a national day of action in support of the Postal Service.
The Postal Service has emerged as a campaign issue following sweeping changes instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that slowed mail service over the summer.
President Donald Trump has criticized moves by states to move to mail-in elections due to the novel coronavirus. But DeJoy denied to Congress this week that policies such as limiting extra delivery trucks or dismantling sorting machines were politically motivated, insisting they were instituted for fiscal reasons. Following backlash, he rescinded many of his policies until after the election, including ordering the return of blue drop boxes in Montana, but he has declined to bring back decommissioned sorting machines.
Helena union president DeDe Rhodes described the turmoil surrounding the Postal Service as frustrating, and said the agency has seen a surge in deliveries nearing Christmas levels. Still, she said, workers in Helena have continued to pull overtime and mail has not backed up. She was confident of their ability to handle mailed ballots.
“The Post Office will do absolutely everything to make sure that we serve the people accordingly,” she said. “We are dedicated employees, and like we said, it’s not just a job, it’s a calling.”
Postal workers have also encountered support throughout the community, Rhodes said.
“I can tell you they thank us,” she said. “The people love the Post Office and the carriers and the processors.”
Among the supporters Tuesday was Joan McKinney, who held a sign and waved to vehicles passing by.
"I am here to support the postal service which seems to now be in the middle of a political situation amid COVID and the election," McKinney said. "Disrupting the postal service seems very much intentional to disrupt the election."
Like the many companies that tapped financial relief during COVID-19, Rhodes said, the Postal Service should get additional funding as well.
“It’s very important for us to continue with the best service there is because as you know, our postal service is the best postal service in the world, and it should be, because this is the United States, the best country in the world,” she said.
On Saturday, Montana gubernatorial candidate and Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte was among Republicans who voted against the bill that passed the House that would have blocked changes to the Postal Service and put $25 billion toward lost revenue, an amount the agency had requested earlier this year.
The bill passed the Democratic-controlled House 257-150. The Trump administration told Republicans not to vote for the measure, but 26 did and another 20 didn’t vote on the legislation in the weekend session. Several Democrats also missed the weekend vote.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday, Gianforte called the bill a “partisan dog-and-pony show.”
“The USPS faces substantial, long-term challenges that should be addressed in a bipartisan way, a way that makes sure Montanans get their mail on time and without delay,” Gianforte wrote.
Travis Hall, a spokesman for Gianforte, said in an email that Gianforte voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act earlier this year and the $10 billion loan to USPS the legislation contained.
Though the bill did receive support from some Republicans, Hall said it was a partisan exercise and pointed out the legislation has little chance of passing the U.S. Senate, which has a Republican majority.
“Between declaring a postal emergency to bring Congress back in session, which nearly a third of House Democrats didn’t show up for, and jamming through a liberal wish list masquerading as a pandemic relief package back in May, Nancy Pelosi has consistently shown she’s more interested in putting partisan politics above bipartisan problem-solving,” Hall said.
As Gianforte makes his run for Montana’s governor in November, Cooney, his Democratic opponent, spent Tuesday’s rally both advocating for the funding bill and criticizing Gianforte’s vote, characterizing it as “hanging the Postal Service out to dry” ahead of the election.
“When you cut back on services, when you cut back on overtime, when you cut back on the machinery they use to sort the mail, especially right now during a pandemic, especially right now when we know we’ll be doing a lot of voting by mail, absolutely it concerns me,” Cooney said. “But we can change that now and that’s what we’re talking about today.”
Cooney said he would “do everything in his power” to protect the agency if elected.
As governor, Cooney would not have any authority over the federal Postal Service, but said he would advocate as voice from Montana telling federal lawmakers about the importance of the agency and its work.
The Independent Record's Thom Bridge contributed to this story.
