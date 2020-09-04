Helena Police searching for missing teen

The Helena Police Department is searching for a missing teenage Friday.
Kendra Roberts, 15, was reported missing as of approximately 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 3. She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes, and brown hair.
Roberts is believed to be traveling to Missoula (as this is where she’s from) in possibly a green truck. The make and model are unknown.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Colorado” emblazoned on the front, black pants, and black/grey Under Armour sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Russ Broadhurst at 406-457-8865.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!