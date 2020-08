× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Gurinder Mangat was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a ball cap. He’s approximately 5 feet 10 inches and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Bret Haux at 406-457-8865 or bhaux@helenamt.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenarimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 0