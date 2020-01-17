Twenty five people took the Oath of Allegiance to become U.S. citizens at an emotional ceremony in Helena on Friday.
U.S. District Court Judge Sam E. Haddon welcomed the men and women originating from 17 countries as each took part in the naturalization ceremony. The ceremony grants them nearly all of the same rights as native born citizens, including the right to vote.
Joined by friends and family in the gallery, the 25 heard from the judge and letters of support from Montana’s congressional delegation before stepping forward to accept their certificates of citizenship.
“What a great day,” Haddon said, adding that it was a great honor to preside over the ceremony. “Each of you made a life-altering decision to leave your homeland and come to the United States from all over the world.”
The 25 new citizens came from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Samoa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Greenland.
Haddon described the uniqueness of the U.S. and the uniqueness of the story of each citizen. The judge spoke personally, saying the story of his family was largely an oral history that included one of his ancestors coming to America as an indentured servant.
“Each of you bring your own story, your own past life and personal experience,” he said. “… As Americans we are different and as Americans we are proud of it.”
“It’s truly an honor for this court to be one of the first to greet you as fellow Americans,” Haddon said.
Among those taking the oath of citizenship was Kofi Karikari. Originally from the country of Ghana, he now resides in Sidney.
“I believe in the American dream, democracy and the Constitution,” he said when asked what made him want to become a citizen. “It’s a very special day for me.”
Greeting the new citizens were members of the Daughters of the American Revolution who cheerfully offered forms to sign them up to vote.
Ivalu Risager came from Greenland after marrying an American and lives in Whitefish. Friday was the culmination of a lengthy but positive process, she said.
“It’s been very positive – I don’t know if that’s Montana or what but everyone has been very helpful,” she said.
Getting the opportunity to vote was a major highlight of becoming an American, Risager added.
