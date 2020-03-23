Helena man wins 'The Price Is Right'

It came down to the wire for Helena resident Ryan Eggensperger on "The Price Is Right" Monday, but he managed to bid and spin his way to victory and more than $37,000 in prizes.
Eggensperger is an actor by trade and came from New York as a cast member in last summer’s production of the small play “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillan, which toured around the state. He has family in the Thompson Falls area and spent summer vacations in Montana, so the chance to come to the state and act was an exciting proposition. When production wrapped up, he had planned to continue on to California to continue his career as an actor and writer.
But it was while rehearsing at the Grandstreet Theatre in Helena that Eggensperger met someone special.
“I had a plane ticket coming into the tour. I was going to move to Los Angles and be an actor and a writer, and then I fell in love,” he said. “The end of summer came and I realized I wanted to stay.”
With a new relationship with his partner Sarah, he still had the ticket and decided to make a vacation out of it. So in August he flew to Los Angles and his cousin who lived there surprised him with tickets to the "Dr. Phil" show and "The Price Is Right."
“Weirdly enough I hadn’t seen ('The Price Is Right') like most people since when I had a sick day as a kid, back in the (former host) Bob Barker days,” Eggensperger said. “And then weirdly this summer when on tour one morning I happened to turn on the TV and it was literally the first time I’ve seen it in 30 years. The funny thing was I was watching it and thinking that these people are insane, the audience, the way that they freak out and the funny clothes that they wear and that level of juice that they get going.”
Eggensperger and his cousin researched tips to get on the show and found an article written by the show’s producer. Bring plenty of energy but do not be too aggressive, have an interesting story and wear something noticeable.
“The day before, I went to a Goodwill and bought a Hawaiian shirt for $2 because I didn’t own anything like that,” he said with a laugh. “It was a goofy one. It had little shells that were hot glued to the collar and fake plastic flowers.”
Eggensperger arrived at the studio to wait in line with the rest of the audience. As he stood there, he thought back to the play from the summer. The play deals with the difficult subject of suicide but with a focus on the resources available in the communities. Actors actively engaged with audience members and he had become very comfortable meeting and chatting with strangers, so that’s what he did.
“I was in Los Angles, I was in a good mood, I’d just finished this acting job, I’d just fallen in love and I’m sitting out there and there’s all these people in their homemade T-shirts and I just out of habit started making conversations with all these people,” he said.
Eggensperger got inside and told his story of acting in Montana and his new relationship. As the show started, his name was the first called.
“I totally missed it, I just was so not within my reality I didn’t expect it to happen at all,” he said. “Everyone around me started cheering and the guy next to me was like, ‘That’s you, bro, get down there.’”
As the first person called, Eggensperger went on down to the front and took his podium. Then the games began. One round, two rounds, three rounds. Suddenly he was in the back half of the show and still his bids weren’t quite close enough.
“It actually gave me time to relax, instead of happening one thing after another,” he said. “I was meditating and reminding myself I should be having a good time or there’s no point in me being there. I don’t need to win anything, there’s nothing missing from my life.”
On the sixth and final game, Eggensperger bid closest on a set of Amazon speakers. He sprinted to the stage, high-fiving the front row as he ran up to host Drew Carey, who joked that he finally made it.
Eggensperger had one of the simpler games for the chance at a new kitchen set. He had two boxes with two digits in each, and he had to place them to make the correct price. He opted for the lower price, much to the displeasure of the audience.
“That was kind of a funny moment because the whole audience disagreed with me,” he said. "I got booed and everybody was very upset about that, so Drew asked me if I was sure. It was sort of just instinct.”
Eggensperger guessed right and then it was on to spin the wheel.
The first contestant spun a perfect $1 and Eggensperger figured his time was up. Then he stepped up and spun and sure enough, he hit $1 too. That meant a spin off and the other contestant spun a nickel, which earned him $10,000 but also meant Eggensperger got to move on with his spin of a quarter.
The showcase showdown had Eggensperger picking second against a woman who had already won a trip to Spain. He felt good knowing she had a great prize and when she passed a trip to Buenos Aires, a boat and new dining room table, he bid $21,500.
The second showcase came up capped off with a prize of a new Tesla car. When she bid only $24,500, Eggensperger felt good about his chances.
Carey read off the bids and even though Eggensperger was off by nearly $9,000, his fellow contestant underbid by more than $28,000, making him the winner as he jumped on stage in front of his prizes.
“Afterward you get your paperwork and prizes with all winners in the same office; it was like we just won a little league game,” he said, with plenty of high fives and hugs. “That was the most fun part, letting yourself be weirded out by it, not trying to play it cool at all, this is a totally fun and bizarre and funny experience.”
Eggensperger, who lived in Missoula at the time of filming but has since moved to Helena, said he plans to collect all of his prizes but may sell some of them, such as the boat, to get a car. He is most excited about the trip to Buenos Aires, where he happens to have some friends to visit.
For anyone who happens to find themselves on a game show, it is important to try to take in the whole experience and enjoy it with fellow contestants, he said.
“It was a blast, it was amazing, and honestly there’s something really about remembering to have a good time the whole time,” he said.
