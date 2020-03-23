Helena man wins 'The Price Is Right'

It came down to the wire for Helena resident Ryan Eggensperger on "The Price Is Right" Monday, but he managed to bid and spin his way to victory and more than $37,000 in prizes.

Eggensperger is an actor by trade and came from New York as a cast member in last summer’s production of the small play “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillan, which toured around the state. He has family in the Thompson Falls area and spent summer vacations in Montana, so the chance to come to the state and act was an exciting proposition. When production wrapped up, he had planned to continue on to California to continue his career as an actor and writer.

But it was while rehearsing at the Grandstreet Theatre in Helena that Eggensperger met someone special.

“I had a plane ticket coming into the tour. I was going to move to Los Angles and be an actor and a writer, and then I fell in love,” he said. “The end of summer came and I realized I wanted to stay.”

With a new relationship with his partner Sarah, he still had the ticket and decided to make a vacation out of it. So in August he flew to Los Angles and his cousin who lived there surprised him with tickets to the "Dr. Phil" show and "The Price Is Right."