Helena man in Homestake Pass crash died from a cardiac event
An autopsy determined the 61-year-old Helena man involved in a single-vehicle crash east of Butte Monday morning died from a cardiac event. 

"This was a natural death," Jefferson County Sheriff and Coroner Craig Doolittle said. "His death caused the accident."

Bryon Wieder was driving a semi pulling two trailers on Interstate 90 on Homestake Pass at 4:20 a.m. when the truck stalled, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The semi began rolling backwards and the back trailer jackknifed into the front trailer.

The crash occurred in Jefferson County about 7 miles west of Whitehall. The death is the 15th on Montana roadways this year.

