Helena man dies in crash on Homestake Pass

A 61-year-old Helena man died in a single vehicle crash east of Butte Monday morning.

The man was driving a semi pulling two trailers on Interstate 90 on Homestake Pass at 4:20 a.m. when the semi stalled, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The semi began rolling backwards and the back trailer jackknifed into the front trailer.

It was not clear from the crash report what happened to the truck during the crash and the trooper assigned to the incident did not immediately respond to a message.

The crash, which occurred in Jefferson County about 7 miles west of Whitehall, remains under investigation for medical reasons, dispatchers said, but they did not have additional details Monday afternoon.

The man was not wearing his seat belt and road conditions were partially snow-covered and icy. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The death is the 15th in Montana this year. The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

