Helena man and child killed in crash near Bonner

A man and child from Helena were killed Saturday night when their vehicle went off Interstate 90 and vaulted into the Clark Fork River, where it lay submerged until responding agencies were able to pull it out, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified those killed in the crash as 42-year-old Jason E. Brandle and 5-year-old Abel Hamlin, both of Helena.

A 37-year-old woman survived the crash, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said Sunday. She was thrown from the vehicle as it went off the interstate. She was found on the riverbank and transported to the Providence St. Patrick hospital, Finley said. The sheriff's office said the woman was in stable condition.

Highway patrol received a report at 7:57 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation indicated the vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, was traveling westbound on I-90 when it veered off to the right and struck the guardrail, Finley said. The driver, the 42-year-old man, overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic and continued through the opposite guardrail, sending the Jeep into the river near mile marker 109. The road was wet at the time of the crash, Finley said.