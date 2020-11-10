Helena man accused of revealing firearm after refusing to wear mask in restaurant

A 45-year-old Helena man is accused of revealing a concealed firearm following an altercation with a restaurant employee who told him he had to leave if he did not wear a mask.

Rodney Robert Smith faces a felony charge of assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited place.

Helena police responded to the 800 block of Great Northern Boulevard Friday evening for a report of an altercation at a restaurant. Witnesses told authorities that a woman, later identified as Smith's wife, entered the business without a mask and was asked to leave after declining to wear one. Smith then reportedly entered the business and was asked to leave after also declining to wear a mask.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The arresting officer alleges that Smith knocked over several glasses of water and then shoved an employee when confronted. A second employee then reportedly attempted to restrain Smith and an altercation ensued in which witnesses say he pinned the employee against a wall.

"The defendant then exposed a concealed handgun on his belt, patted the firearm, and made a statement to the effect of, 'I'm going to get you,'" court documents state. "The victim was able to describe the firearm, holster, and location on the defendant's body where the firearm was kept."