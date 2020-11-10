 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man accused of revealing firearm after refusing to wear mask in restaurant
1 comment
editor's pick topical alert top story

Helena man accused of revealing firearm after refusing to wear mask in restaurant

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Rodney Robert Smith

Rodney Robert Smith

A 45-year-old Helena man is accused of revealing a concealed firearm following an altercation with a restaurant employee who told him he had to leave if he did not wear a mask.

Rodney Robert Smith faces a felony charge of assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited place.

Helena police responded to the 800 block of Great Northern Boulevard Friday evening for a report of an altercation at a restaurant. Witnesses told authorities that a woman, later identified as Smith's wife, entered the business without a mask and was asked to leave after declining to wear one. Smith then reportedly entered the business and was asked to leave after also declining to wear a mask.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The arresting officer alleges that Smith knocked over several glasses of water and then shoved an employee when confronted. A second employee then reportedly attempted to restrain Smith and an altercation ensued in which witnesses say he pinned the employee against a wall.

"The defendant then exposed a concealed handgun on his belt, patted the firearm, and made a statement to the effect of, 'I'm going to get you,'" court documents state. "The victim was able to describe the firearm, holster, and location on the defendant's body where the firearm was kept."

The alleged victim told police he believed Smith was going to pull the firearm and injure him or customers.

Police stopped a vehicle carrying Smith and his wife. He reportedly told authorities he owned the firearm but had left it in the vehicle when he went inside. Smith's wife allegedly told authorities that he was carrying the weapon when he got in the vehicle to leave.

Authorities further allege that Smith does not have a valid concealed weapons permit and that the restaurant was a prohibited place to carry a concealed weapon under the law.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Billings man documents his battle with COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News