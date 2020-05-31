Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest projects 400 new jobs in new forest plan

Avey says the analysis does not show significant contraction to any one industry. Grazing remains stable while timber is still projected to produce more jobs across the landscape than the growing recreation industry. Recreation is one of the more challenging industries to quantify, he said.

“It’s far easier to track the economic benefits of a quantifiable commodity like a log or pounds on a cow,” Avey said. “It’s far more difficult to track both direct but also indirect economies based on recreation. We do do a better job of tracking that today looking at how many people are coming to the forest and the money they’re spending in communities.”

The draft forest plan is currently in a 60-day objection period. During that period, those who have commented on the project may formally object and have their concerns heard at a future hearing. Those supporting the plan could also testify as an interested party.

For more information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/goto/hlc/forestplanrevision.

