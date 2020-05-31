Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest projects 400 new jobs in new forest plan

Pre-COVID-19 economic projections for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest’s update to its forest plan predict the forest will contribute about 2,000 jobs in the next 10-15 years.
The Forest Service released its draft forest plan and related filings late last week. Forest plans are overarching documents that drive management of forest lands, such as identifying areas as suitable for timber harvest or recommending them for wilderness. The 2020 plan will replace separate plans written in 1986 for the former Helena and Lewis and Clark national forest, which combined in 2015.
How the new plan relates to jobs and economic impacts from the 2.9-million-acre national forest is the product of analysis for a variety of industries from commodities to consumer spending. Industries analyzed include timber and forest products, mining, grazing recreational use and downstream agriculture.
“It’s about sustainable ecologies and economies and you can’t have one without the other in my opinion,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Avey.
Based on the Forest Service’s economic analysis, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest currently supports or contributes to about 1,580 jobs earning approximately $48.7 million in annual labor income. Under the 2020 plan proposal, projections but the job total at 2,000 with about $83 million in labor income.
Avey says the analysis does not show significant contraction to any one industry. Grazing remains stable while timber is still projected to produce more jobs across the landscape than the growing recreation industry. Recreation is one of the more challenging industries to quantify, he said.
“It’s far easier to track the economic benefits of a quantifiable commodity like a log or pounds on a cow,” Avey said. “It’s far more difficult to track both direct but also indirect economies based on recreation. We do do a better job of tracking that today looking at how many people are coming to the forest and the money they’re spending in communities.”
The draft forest plan is currently in a 60-day objection period. During that period, those who have commented on the project may formally object and have their concerns heard at a future hearing. Those supporting the plan could also testify as an interested party.
For more information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/goto/hlc/forestplanrevision.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.