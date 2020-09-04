Helena Hot Shot firefighter killed in Idaho vehicle crash

A first-year firefighter on the elite Helena Hot Shot crew died early Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Idaho while returning from a fire.
Sara Madsen, 24, of Tetonia, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene in the crash south of Ashton, Idaho, the Idaho State Journal reported.
The U.S. Forest Service mourned Madsen Friday.
"Sara Madsen was an incredible person with a vivacious personality and a love for the outdoors," reads a Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook post about the death.
According the post, Madsen began working in natural resources in Idaho's Teton Valley as a Youth Conservation Corp member, later moving into the fire program where she served as a crew member on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s Centennial Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew from 2017-2019. This year was her first year as part of the Helena Hot Shot crew with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
"Our firefighting community is heartbroken over this tragic loss and our condolences go out to Sara’s family, friends and coworkers," the post said.
