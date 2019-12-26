A Helena firefighter has been named Montana’s 2019 firefighter of the year.
Chris Spliethof has served with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation since 2008, most recently as the acting fire management officer for the Helena area. During his detail as the fire management officer, he took on responsibilities three times higher than his previous duties and served as incident commander for the initial attack on the North Hills fire near Helena, according to his nomination.
Spliethof, 36, was born in Oregon but moved to Montana at age 7 where he grew up and went to school in Elliston and Helena. Firefighting drew him in at an early age.
“I was always kind of interested in it – I had an uncle that did it – and I thought it’d be fun,” he said.
After high school he connected with a friend who helped him get on a private hand crew in Oregon. He has been working in fire ever since.
“I like working outdoors and it’s a cool job,” he said. “You’re not in the office all the time, you get to see different states, people are new and every fire is different.”
Spliethof’s work on the fire line decreased this year as he moved up into the fire management officer role. There he oversaw the overall fire program at the Central Land Office in Helena, watching fires closely and ordering resources as needed.
During the off season, time is spent largely on maintenance, prescribed burns or burning slash piles and training county firefighters.
“It’s a change because it’s not as much time in the field but it’s been a big learning experience, fun job and challenging at times,” he said, recalling the many moving parts that came together on the North Hills fire.
DNRC’s David Hamilton, who nominated Spliethof, praised his ability to quickly establish positive communication and protocols across five counties, the Forest Service and numerous local fire departments.
“He is always looking to better himself and finding ways to make the agency better,” Hamilton wrote in the nomination.
Spliethof says he enjoys working for DNRC and looks forward to the challenges before him as he aims to move his way up the fire ranks and continues to learn.
“Fire is kind of addicting and the work never really gets boring,” he said. “It’s been a little hard for me to watch firefighters go out, and the biggest challenge for me now is making sure everyone comes home safe – that’s a lot to think about when you’re back at dispatch listening to everything going on.”
