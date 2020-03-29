Helena closes playgrounds due to COVID-19

The city of Helena has closed playgrounds to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, but city parks remain open.

The city closed playgrounds late Friday, with information posted to the city’s website and signs placed at playgrounds announcing the closures.

“The decision was not made lightly, but in order to safeguard the public, our staff would need to be sanitizing equipment after each potential exposure (essentially after each child had played on the equipment) and we do not have the staff capacity to do this,” Helena spokeswoman Amanda Optiz said in an email. “The City is continually evaluating our operations to see how we can maintain critical services while keeping the public and our staff safe.”

City parks will remain open for the time being.

"People can still be in parks, not in groups, and must be 6 feet apart," Helena Parks and Recreation Director Kristi Ponozzo said. "We are asking that people only use bathroom and garbage facilities if absolutely necessary to help protect the public and our employees. We will be evaluating regularly our ability to keep some of our restroom facilities open."