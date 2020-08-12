Helena-based National Guard flight crew tests positive for virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four guardsmen with the Montana Army National Guard based in Helena tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

The guardsmen were part of a flight crew on a Blackhawk helicopter that flew together during training about a week ago, confirmed Master Sgt. Michael Touchette, and are members of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion based near the Helena Regional Airport.

“They were in an air crew in the helicopter together and during flight operations they’re in close contact with each other and masks are not worn because they can be blown off and whatnot,” he said.

Working with Lewis and Clark Public Health, a total of 17 guardsmen were identified for contact tracing following the initial positive. All the others tested negative, although the National Guard may impose some additional quarantine restrictions beyond the county for a period of time, Touchette said. The positive tests have not affected operations, he added.

At National Guard facilities, staff have been under mask, sanitation and social distancing requirements with masks mandated in common areas, he said. During drill weekends when units come together, the units are screened for temperature, instructed to wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

“That’s one thing about the military that it’s very good about it because it’s an order, so you come out here and there is 100% mask compliance,” Touchette said.

