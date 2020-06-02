Helena-area primary election results roll in

Helena-area legislative races:
Contested primaries
Senate District 40 Democratic Primary
- Catherine Scott, Helena: 2,679 votes for 77%
- Jacob Torgerson, Helena: 793 votes for 23%
Results with 16/16 precincts fully reporting.
“I would like to say thank-you so much for the support and I’ll be doing everything I can to represent you,” Scott said.
Scott said she plans to spend the months leading up to the general election educating voters on important issues such as public health and public health services. She says she will advocate for keeping public funds in public schools and emphasizing government transparency in spending.
Scott will face incumbent Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier, who received 4,456 votes running unopposed, in the November general election.
House District 70 Republican Primary
- Julie Dooling (I), Helena: 2,445 votes for 67%
- Tim Ravndal, Townsend: 1,191 votes for 33%
Results with 8/8 precincts fully reporting.
“The voter turnout was really great and I’m really happy to have the support of voters,” Dooling said.
The next legislative session will be a difficult one, she predicted, as lawmakers take on budget issues following COVID-19.
“Any bill with a fiscal note, we’ll need to be going through with a fine-tooth comb to make sure what we’re passing is really good for our constituents in the state,” she said.
Dooling will run unopposed in the November general election.
House District 75 Republican Primary
- Marta Bertoglio, Clancy: 1,867 votes for 61%
- Greg DeVries (I), Jefferson City: 1,172 votes for 39%
Results with 9/9 precincts fully reporting.
Bertoglio could not be reached for comment.
Bertoglio will face Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin, who received 1,395 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.
House District 79 Democratic Primary
- Rob Farris-Olsen (I), Helena: 1,369 votes for 58%
- Ed Coleman, Helena: 1,010 votes for 42%
Results with 4/4 precincts fully reporting.
“I want to say thank-you to the voters for supporting me once again,” Farris-Olsen said.
Farris-Olsen, who has served since 2019, says he wants to focus on successes from the last session as he goes into the general. He hopes to continue to work on criminal justice reform and prioritizing protecting the environment if voters give him the nod for a second term in November.
Farris-Olsen will face Republican Dennison J. Rivera of Helena, who received 1,587 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.
House District 84 Democratic Primary
- Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Helena: 1,694 votes for 90%
- Jon Jackson, East Helena: 184 votes for 10%
Results with 4/4 precincts fully reporting.
“I’d just like to thank the voters of House District 84,” Dunwell said. “I’m honored and humbled by their confidence and it’s my purpose and resolve to represent them. I represent all voters in House District 84, the folks who voted for me and the folks who didn’t.”
Dunwell hopes voters will recognize her experience in the past three legislative sessions with wins on mental health legislation, Medicaid expansion and infrastructure when they cast votes in November’s general election. Citing challenges with COVID-19 and mass protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, she hopes to work to alleviate inequalities if reelected, including potentially bringing back a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Dunwell will face Republican Charlie Hull of East Helena, who received 1,498 votes running unopposed, in the November general election.
Uncontested primaries at press time
House District 80
- Republican incumbent Becky Beard of Elliston received 2,876 votes.
House District 81
- Democrat incumbent Mary Caferro received 1,899 votes.
- Republican Bob Leach received 1,549 votes.
House District 82
- Democrat incumbent Moffie Funk received 1,960 votes.
- Republican Debbie Westlake received 1,524 votes.
House District 83
- Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott received 1,750 votes.
- Republican Darin L. Gaub received 1,390 votes.
Other area races:
Senate District 10 Republican Primary
- Steve Fitzpatrick (I), Great Falls: 4,107 votes for 82%
- Jeni Dodd, Great Falls: 912 votes for 18%
Results 11/11 precincts fully reporting.
Fitzpatrick will run unopposed in November’s general election.
Senate District 35 Republican Primary
- Walt Sales, Manhattan: 3,643 votes for 57%
- Gary Perry, Manhattan: 1,655 votes for 26%
- Debra Brown, Winston: 1,120 votes for 18%
Results with 12/12 precincts fully reporting.
Sales will run unopposed in the November general election.
Senate District 38 Republican Primary
- Jim Buterbaugh, Whitehall: 2,282 votes for 54%
- Jane Hamman, Clancy: 1,950 votes for 46%
Results with 15/15 precincts fully reporting.
Buterbaugh will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Edie McLafferty of Butte, who received 4,124 votes, in the general election in November.
Senate District 39 Democratic Primary
- Mark Sweeney: 1,904 votes for 54%
- Gordon Pierson: 1,583 votes for 46%
Results with 30/30 precincts fully reporting.
Sweeney will face Republican Suzzann Nordwick, who received 2,841 votes, in November’s general election.
County Contested Primaries
Lewis and Clark County Commission (Top two advance)
- Mike Fasbender: 7,665 votes for 32%
- Tom Rolfe: 6,681 votes for 28%
- Brady Christensen: 5,570 votes for 23%
- Tyrel Suzor-Hoy: 4,073 votes for 17%
Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace (Both Advance)
- Mark V. Piskolich: 11,235 votes for 51%
- David M. Rau: 10,570 votes for 48%
County Uncontested Primaries
Lewis and Clark County Clerk of District Court
- Incumbent Angie Sparks: 23,052 votes
District Court Judge
- Incumbent Kathy Seeley: 25,331 votes
Ballot Measures
Broadwater County Public Safety Levy
- For: 1,398 votes
- Against: 1,329 votes
Jefferson County Library System
- For: 1,058 votes
- Against: 1,209 votes
Jefferson County Non-profit Animal Shelter Facility
- For: 2,490 votes
- Against: 2,527
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
