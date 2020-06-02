Helena-area primary election results roll in

Farris-Olsen, who has served since 2019, says he wants to focus on successes from the last session as he goes into the general. He hopes to continue to work on criminal justice reform and prioritizing protecting the environment if voters give him the nod for a second term in November.

Farris-Olsen will face Republican Dennison J. Rivera of Helena, who received 1,587 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.

House District 84 Democratic Primary

Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Helena: 1,694 votes for 90%

Jon Jackson, East Helena: 184 votes for 10%

Results with 4/4 precincts fully reporting.

“I’d just like to thank the voters of House District 84,” Dunwell said. “I’m honored and humbled by their confidence and it’s my purpose and resolve to represent them. I represent all voters in House District 84, the folks who voted for me and the folks who didn’t.”