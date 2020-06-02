You are the owner of this article.
Helena-area legislative primary election results roll in
From the Complete coverage: 2020 Montana primary election series

Helena-area races: Vote totals as of 10:30 p.m. 

Contested primaries

Senate District 40 Democratic Primary

  • Catherine Scott, Helena: 2,375 votes for 77%
  • Jacob Torgerson, Helena: 701 votes for 23%

Winner will face incumbent Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier, who received 3,932 votes running unopposed, in the November general election.

House District 70 Republican Primary

  • Julie Dooling (I), Helena: 2,339 votes for 67%.
  • Tim Ravndal, Townsend: 1,139 votes for 33%. 

Winner will run unopposed in the November general election.

House District 75 Republican Primary

  • Marta Bertoglio, Clancy: 1,867 for 61% of vote. 
  • Greg DeVries (I), Jefferson City: 1,172 votes for 39%.

Winner will face Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin, who received 1,395 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.

House District 79 Democratic Primary

  • Rob Farris-Olsen (I), Helena: 1,173 votes for 57%.
  • Ed Coleman, Helena: 882 for 43%.

Winner will face Republican Dennison J. Rivera of Helena, who received 1,309 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.

House District 84 Democratic Primary

  • Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Helena: 1,585 votes for 90%. 
  • Jon Jackson, East Helena: 173 votes for 10%. 

Winner will face Republican Charlie Hull of East Helena, who received 1,480 votes running unopposed, in the November general election.

Uncontested primaries

House District 80

  • Republican incumbent Becky Beard of Elliston received 2,686 votes running unopposed.

House District 81 

  • Democrat incumbent Mary Caferro received 1,762 votes
  • Republican Bob Leach received 1,442 votes.

House District 82

  • Democrat incumbent Moffie Funk received 1,818 votes
  • Republican Debbie Westlake received 1,431 votes. 

House District 83

  • Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott received 1,551 votes.
  • Republican Darin L. Gaub received 1,207 votes. 

Other area races:

Senate District 10 Republican Primary

  • Steve Fitzpatrick (I), Great Falls: 3,834 votes for 82%. 
  • Jeni Dodd, Great Falls: 817 votes for 18% 

Winner will run unopposed in November’s general election.

Senate District 35 Republican Primary

  • Walt Sales, Manhattan: 3,457 votes for 57%.
  • Gary Perry, Manhattan: 1,553 votes for 26%.
  • Debra Brown, Winston: 1,053 votes for 18%.

Winner will run unopposed in the November general election.

Senate District 38 Republican Primary

  • Jim Buterbaugh, Whitehall: 2,282 votes for 54%.
  • Jane Hamman, Clancy: 1,950 votes for 46%

Winner will face incumbent Sen. Edie Mclafferty of Butte, who received 4,124 votes, in the general election in November.

Senate District 39 Democratic Primary

  • Mark Sweeney: 1,757 votes for 54%.
  • Gordon Pierson: 1,503 votes for 46%.

Winner will face Republican Suzzann Nordwick, who received 2,698 votes, in November’s general election.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

