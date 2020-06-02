Helena-area legislative primary election results roll in

Helena-area races: Vote totals as of 10:30 p.m.
Contested primaries
Senate District 40 Democratic Primary
- Catherine Scott, Helena: 2,375 votes for 77%
- Jacob Torgerson, Helena: 701 votes for 23%
Winner will face incumbent Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier, who received 3,932 votes running unopposed, in the November general election.
House District 70 Republican Primary
- Julie Dooling (I), Helena: 2,339 votes for 67%.
- Tim Ravndal, Townsend: 1,139 votes for 33%.
Winner will run unopposed in the November general election.
House District 75 Republican Primary
- Marta Bertoglio, Clancy: 1,867 for 61% of vote.
- Greg DeVries (I), Jefferson City: 1,172 votes for 39%.
Winner will face Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin, who received 1,395 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.
House District 79 Democratic Primary
- Rob Farris-Olsen (I), Helena: 1,173 votes for 57%.
- Ed Coleman, Helena: 882 for 43%.
Winner will face Republican Dennison J. Rivera of Helena, who received 1,309 votes running unopposed, in the general election in November.
House District 84 Democratic Primary
- Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Helena: 1,585 votes for 90%.
- Jon Jackson, East Helena: 173 votes for 10%.
Winner will face Republican Charlie Hull of East Helena, who received 1,480 votes running unopposed, in the November general election.
Uncontested primaries
House District 80
- Republican incumbent Becky Beard of Elliston received 2,686 votes running unopposed.
House District 81
- Democrat incumbent Mary Caferro received 1,762 votes
- Republican Bob Leach received 1,442 votes.
House District 82
- Democrat incumbent Moffie Funk received 1,818 votes
- Republican Debbie Westlake received 1,431 votes.
House District 83
- Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott received 1,551 votes.
- Republican Darin L. Gaub received 1,207 votes.
Other area races:
Senate District 10 Republican Primary
- Steve Fitzpatrick (I), Great Falls: 3,834 votes for 82%.
- Jeni Dodd, Great Falls: 817 votes for 18%
Winner will run unopposed in November’s general election.
Senate District 35 Republican Primary
- Walt Sales, Manhattan: 3,457 votes for 57%.
- Gary Perry, Manhattan: 1,553 votes for 26%.
- Debra Brown, Winston: 1,053 votes for 18%.
Winner will run unopposed in the November general election.
Senate District 38 Republican Primary
- Jim Buterbaugh, Whitehall: 2,282 votes for 54%.
- Jane Hamman, Clancy: 1,950 votes for 46%
Winner will face incumbent Sen. Edie Mclafferty of Butte, who received 4,124 votes, in the general election in November.
Senate District 39 Democratic Primary
- Mark Sweeney: 1,757 votes for 54%.
- Gordon Pierson: 1,503 votes for 46%.
Winner will face Republican Suzzann Nordwick, who received 2,698 votes, in November’s general election.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
