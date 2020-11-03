Helena-area legislative election results roll in

Initial results as of 8 p.m.
Helena-area legislative races:
Contested Races
Senate District 40
- Sen. Terry Gauthier (I), Republican: 6,358 for 55.98%
- Catherine Scott, Democrat: 4,981 for 43.85%
9 of 16 precincts partially reporting.
House District 75
- Marta Bertoglio, Republican: 4,044 for 66%
- Bryher Herak, Democrat: 2.094 for 34%
9 of 9 precincts partially reporting.
House District 79 Democratic Primary
- Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen (I), Democrat: 3,503 for 57.75%
- Dennison J. Rivera, Republican: 2,549 for 42.02%
4 of 4 precincts partially reporting.
House District 81
- Rep. Mary Caferro (I), Democrat: 3,118 for 57.92%
- Bob Leach Republican: 2,249 for 41.78%
5 of 5 precincts partially reporting.
House District 82
- Moffie Funk (I), Democrat: 3,118 for 57.92%
- Debbie Westlake, Republican: 2,192 for 40.83%
5 of 5 precincts partially reporting.
House District 83
- Rep. Kim Abbott (I), Democrat: 2,798 for 56.93%
- Darin L. Gaub, Republican: 2,098 for 42.69%
5 of 5 precincts partially reporting.
House District 84
- Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Democrat: 3,044 for 56.62%
- Charlie Hull, Republican: 3,379 for 42.76%
4 of 4 precincts partially reporting.
Uncontested Races
House District 70
- Rep. Julie Dooling (I), Republican: 2,600 votes.
