Helena-area legislative election results roll in
Helena-area legislative election results roll in

Initial results as of 8 p.m.

Helena-area legislative races: 

Contested Races

Senate District 40 

  • Sen. Terry Gauthier (I), Republican: 6,358 for 55.98%
  • Catherine Scott, Democrat: 4,981 for 43.85%

9 of 16 precincts partially reporting. 

House District 75 

  • Marta Bertoglio, Republican: 4,044 for 66%
  • Bryher Herak, Democrat: 2.094 for 34%

9 of 9 precincts partially reporting.

House District 79 Democratic Primary

  • Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen (I), Democrat: 3,503 for 57.75%
  • Dennison J. Rivera, Republican: 2,549 for 42.02%

4 of 4 precincts partially reporting. 

House District 81 

  • Rep. Mary Caferro (I), Democrat: 3,118 for 57.92%
  • Bob Leach Republican: 2,249 for 41.78% 

5 of 5 precincts partially reporting.

House District 82

  • Moffie Funk (I), Democrat: 3,118 for 57.92%
  • Debbie Westlake, Republican: 2,192 for 40.83%

5 of 5 precincts partially reporting. 

House District 83

  • Rep. Kim Abbott (I), Democrat: 2,798 for 56.93%
  • Darin L. Gaub, Republican: 2,098 for 42.69%  

5 of 5 precincts partially reporting.

House District 84 

  • Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell (I), Democrat: 3,044 for 56.62%
  • Charlie Hull, Republican: 3,379 for 42.76%

4 of 4 precincts partially reporting. 

Uncontested Races

House District 70

  • Rep. Julie Dooling (I), Republican: 2,600 votes.  
