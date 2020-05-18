Heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Montana this week

Heavy rain is possible across portions of southwest, central, and north-central Montana over the next three days. The rain falling on top of melting snowpack in the mountains could lead to flooding of streams, creeks and rivers coming from the mountains, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana mountains such as the Big Belts and Little Belts, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

Warm weather over the past few days at higher elevations has primed the remaining snowpack at most elevations for release. The forecast remains on track for a potent spring storm to move across the area later Tuesday through Wednesday night or Thursday. While rainfall totals in the forecast have diminished slightly, especially on Wednesday over lower elevations, much of central and north-central Montana still looks on track to see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. The mountains from north of Lincoln up through the Canadian border and the higher peaks of the Little Belts and Big Belts are likely to see at least 1.5 inches of liquid and are the most likely to exceed 2 inches. Southwest Montana is not expected to get as much rain, but the mountains could still receive more than an inch of rainfall, especially along the Divide.