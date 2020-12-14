Hearing underway in former state employee's retaliation complaint

He said he did not feel it was his job as chief of staff to protect the government from sexual harassment complaints, but said it would be to the advantage of the state to alert the governor and remove the employee responsible for any violations.

Lopach said that later, during a meeting of the governor and staff about the reorganization, it was noticed that several people involved had grievances against the department. He said that while politically complicated, the right thing to do would be to move forward with the reorganization.

He said he talked to Michael about being careful of his wording and what he was trying to convey in dealing with employees.

Lopach was asked if Michael had ever been reprimanded. He said an investigation showed no cause, so disciplining him would be out of the norm.

Cotton filed a lawsuit in September 2019, which claims six women on the agency leadership team complained of sexual harassment and all but one had their positions "altered or eliminated" after a restructuring last year. The lawsuit named Michael as the alleged harasser.