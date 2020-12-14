Hearing underway in former state employee's retaliation complaint

A former employee of the Montana Department of Corrections said Monday she lost her job due to retaliation after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the agency’s director.
Adrianne Cotton, the agency’s former government relations officer, said during sometimes tearful testimony with the Office of Administrative Hearings that she had spoken with the department’s human resources division after DOC Director Reginald Michael made what she considered to be inappropriate comments as they traveled together on a business trip from Three Forks to Billings in September 2017.
“It made me feel very cheap and I felt I was not very valuable to him,” she said, adding she went into her hotel room and called her husband, who told her to document everything.
She did not file a formal complaint, she said, but she wanted to avoid being alone with Michael again.
The Department of Corrections has declined to comment. Agency officials and the governor's office have said the personnel changes were based on a new approach to justice from the 2017 Montana Legislature.
Cotton told hearings officer Caroline Holien that during that September 2017 trip, Michael said that when he worked for the federal government in Miami there was a pool among women in the office regarding who he would sleep with. Cotton said Michael also asked her about her career goals.
Cotton said she felt Michael was inferring that having an inappropriate relationship with him would be good for her career.
“I did not think there was any decision I could make that would have a positive outcome for me,” she said in response to questions from her attorney, Isaac Kantor.
She said the rest of the trip was awkward and tense and she thought Michael had realized he “overstepped his boundaries.”
Cotton said he then began to get more aggressive with her, rolling his eyes at her during staff meetings and a steady process of withholding information from her.
“I tried really hard to be supportive,” she said. “It was really important to me the director be successful. … I worked hard to keep him in the loop.”
Cotton said Michael then ordered a “climate assessment” of the department.
Sarah Mazanec, an attorney working on behalf of the state, asked Cotton if she knew changes at the department were at the discretion of the director. She also asked if it was the intent of several of the witnesses, including Tom Lopach, Gov. Steve Bullock’s former chief of staff, to have her removed.
“I cannot speak to his intent,” Cotton said.
“I am not asking you about his intent, I am asking you for your opinion,” Mazanec said.
Cotton said she believed Lopach played a role in the decisions against her.
Lopach said later in the day he did not direct the government relations position to be eliminated. And he said it was not dropped because of Cotton’s allegations against Michael.
He said he had some concerns about the Department of Corrections, did not know if it was related to management, and asked someone to review the agency.
Lopach said the department had too many senior staff members reporting to the director and deputy director. He said departments typically have 10-12 such staff and the DOC had 21.
He said the recommendations for reorganization had “made sense to me.”
Support Local Journalism
Lopach said there is not a government relations director in other agencies, and he found it odd that “we are the government” and the DOC had a government relations director. He also said the director and deputy director could handle legislative relationships and found the government relations director position to be unnecessary.
He said it was never an issue of discrimination, but that there needed to be an organizational assessment of the agency.
Lopach said he did not direct the Department of Administration review to reach a "no cause finding." If they believed a violation had occurred, he would have advised the removal of the director, he said.
He said he did not feel it was his job as chief of staff to protect the government from sexual harassment complaints, but said it would be to the advantage of the state to alert the governor and remove the employee responsible for any violations.
Lopach said that later, during a meeting of the governor and staff about the reorganization, it was noticed that several people involved had grievances against the department. He said that while politically complicated, the right thing to do would be to move forward with the reorganization.
He said he talked to Michael about being careful of his wording and what he was trying to convey in dealing with employees.
Lopach was asked if Michael had ever been reprimanded. He said an investigation showed no cause, so disciplining him would be out of the norm.
Cotton filed a lawsuit in September 2019, which claims six women on the agency leadership team complained of sexual harassment and all but one had their positions "altered or eliminated" after a restructuring last year. The lawsuit named Michael as the alleged harasser.
In April 2018, the administrator of the State Human Resources Division began an inquiry independent of the department into the sexual harassment allegations, and Cotton was interviewed, according to the lawsuit. As a part of that process, Michael became aware Cotton had made a complaint, the lawsuit claims.
In July 2018, Cotton was told the sexual harassment complaints were found to be unsubstantiated, according to the lawsuit. Her last day with the agency was Nov. 23, 2018.
Cotton also filed a Human Rights Bureau complaint and appealed its findings with the Human Rights Commission, which then reinstated the complaint and sent it to the Office of Administrative Hearing for further proceedings.
Cotton said during Monday’s hearing she felt she was retaliated against, but did not have any other choice. She believed that if she had not lodged complaints against the director, the issue would not have escalated.
Cotton talked about being dismissed from her job as part of a reorganization of the department.
She said the decision left her “Devastated, devastated and shocked.”
“When I was advised my position was unique to state government I was very surprised,” she said, noting she found positions very similar to her position in government relations.
She said she tried to find other jobs in state government, but did not get interviews.
Cotton, who now works in public relations and event planning, called Monday’s hearing “one of the most difficult tasks” of her life.
Holien said in September that Cotton had not shown her dismissal was related to her sexual-harassment claim and the issue is best resolved by a hearing where witnesses’ credibility can be determined, MTN News reported.
Holien said the state did offer a “legitimate business reason” for terminating Cotton, but Cotton had shown enough evidence to indicate possible retaliation, MTN reported, and that she must now show that the reasons given for her dismissal are merely a “pretext.”
The hearing is expected to last several days. The Office of Administrative Hearings is within the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and received about 1,350 cases a year.
Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte in mid-November announced he had assembled a transition team to help him find a DOC director.
“Unfortunately, well-documented incidents of gross mismanagement and a lack of transparency and accountability have prevented the Department of Corrections from serving the people of Montana well,” Gianforte said in a news release. “It’s time to change how the DOC does business, from changing the culture to reducing recidivism to improving reentry.”
Holly Michels of Lee Enterprises' state government reporting team contributed to this story.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!