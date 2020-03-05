Groups file suit over Elkhorns project

Two environmental groups that successfully sued the Bureau of Land Management over a project in the Elkhorn Mountains filed a second lawsuit alleging the agency did not fully comply with the court’s order.
BLM’s Iron Mask Project calls for cutting juniper and limber pine along with prescribed burning on about 5,000 acres northwest of Townsend. The project included planning for a roughly 5,600-acre property the agency acquired through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and provides for a “forage reserve” grazing system, which would allow livestock grazing in cases where other grazing allotments were unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire.
In 2019 a federal judge sided with Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council that the agency had failed to adequately analyze the “cumulative effects” of past and future projects in the area when it approved Iron Mask. The judge ruled for BLM on the groups’ other legal challenges, but required the agency to perform more analysis and render a supplemental decision.
BLM conducted additional analysis and moved forward with the project again, but in a lawsuit filed late last month the groups claim the agency did not delve deep enough. BLM looked at “relevant resources” with details on impacts to elk, bighorn sheep and pronghorn, but does not explain why it chose those species. The analysis also does not look at several species listed as “sensitive” that could be affected by juniper removal or prescribed burning, the lawsuit alleges.
You have free articles remaining.
“The 300,000-acre Elkhorn Mountains are state and federally designated to be managed to prioritize benefits to wildlife above all other uses," said Mike Garrity, executive director for the alliance. "Yet the Iron Mask Project, which is in the Elkhorn Area of Critical Environmental Concern, authorizes cutting and burning juniper trees and limber pine on 5,397 acres to benefit cattle, not wildlife.
“The court halted the project because the BLM’s analysis was limited to the positive effects of the burning within the project area but did not analyze the overwhelming negative effects of burning sagebrush-juniper habitat on wildlife.”
In response to the new lawsuit, BLM Butte Field Manager Scott Haight said he felt the legal points had already been litigated and pointed out that BLM had prevailed on most points of the original lawsuit.
“We feel the BLM addressed the remaining court remand of March 2019 and fully addressed the requirement to supplement the July 2015 (environmental assessment) regarding cumulative impact,” Haight said. “Plaintiffs commented upon the supplemental (environmental assessment) and those comments were addressed in the final (supplemental environmental assessment) completed in September of 2019."
The lawsuit asks the court to rule that the Iron Mask Project again be halted and remanded to BLM. The groups also ask for attorney and other fees.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin