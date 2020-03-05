Groups file suit over Elkhorns project

Two environmental groups that successfully sued the Bureau of Land Management over a project in the Elkhorn Mountains filed a second lawsuit alleging the agency did not fully comply with the court’s order.

BLM’s Iron Mask Project calls for cutting juniper and limber pine along with prescribed burning on about 5,000 acres northwest of Townsend. The project included planning for a roughly 5,600-acre property the agency acquired through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and provides for a “forage reserve” grazing system, which would allow livestock grazing in cases where other grazing allotments were unavailable due to circumstances such as drought or wildfire.

In 2019 a federal judge sided with Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council that the agency had failed to adequately analyze the “cumulative effects” of past and future projects in the area when it approved Iron Mask. The judge ruled for BLM on the groups’ other legal challenges, but required the agency to perform more analysis and render a supplemental decision.