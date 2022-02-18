Group warns small nuclear reactors come up short on promises

A nonprofit group that studies energy issues said Thursday that a project in Utah using small nuclear reactor technology also being considered in Montana was not feasible and that renewable energy should be considered instead.

“Too late, too expensive and too uncertain” were words used by two members of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) to describe the small nuclear reactors (SMRs) proposed by NuScale Power for the Utah Associated Municipal Power System.

David Schlissel, director of planning and analysis for the Lakewood, Ohio-based group, when asked about Montana considering SMRs to be fitted for Colstrip’s coal-fired power plant someday, warned against it.

“I hope the Legislature goes slowly, cautiously and wisely,” he said.

Schlissel, along with IEEFA energy analyst Dennis Wamsted, held a news conference discussing their 39-page report that states rising costs, likely delays and more competition cast doubt on the Utah project, which they said would begin operations in 2029. They noted there were risks involved in going with SMRs, and said promises of smarter, cleaner, safer and cost competitive technologies have been made and broken throughout the history of the nuclear power industry.

Diane Hughes, vice president of marketing and communication for NuScale, criticized the claims.

“It’s unfortunate when a report is entered into the public discourse when it is factually inaccurate and inherently flawed in its assumptions and conclusions,” she said in an email, adding it was a “wholly uninformed view of the value of advanced nuclear energy technology in meeting our energy needs and climate goals.”

The NuScale design is the only small-scale reactor to win safety approval so far from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the agency is poised to issue a rule this summer that would fully certify it, the Associated Press reported.

LaVarr Webb, spokesperson for the Utah energy cooperative, told the AP the report omitted important facts, including the federal government's strong support for the project. The Energy Department approved a cost-sharing arrangement in 2020 that could provide up to $1.4 billion. The plans called for 12 reactors, but the cooperative said last year that it needs only six.

NuScale signed an agreement this week to explore bringing its small modular reactor technology to Poland. The company says it has 20 tentative agreements with customers in 11 countries.

The analysts warned of seven “considerable risks” for communities considering long-term agreements with NuScale SMRs.

They warned the NuScale modular reactor project is the first of its kind and is untested. They said it was estimated the cost would be $3,000 per kilowatt, which is an extremely low cost that no reactor has achieved for decades. They also said its construction time of 54 months was optimistic and that it would cost more than projected and be more expensive to operate than initially estimated. They also challenged claims the SMR would run at 95% capacity over its lifetime, which is better than any of the 93 reactors now operating in the United States.

Hughes said the IEEFA report also mischaracterizes NuScale’s costs, does not accurately reflect or examine schedule timeframes and even fails to understand the output of a NuScale VOYGRTM facility.

“While we did not have an opportunity to provide feedback on this flawed analysis prior to publication, we remain committed to having an informed discussion with any organization that is focused on providing a reliable, safe, affordable, and operationally flexible carbon-free energy future,” she stated.

Schlissel and Wamsted said growth in renewable solar and wind resources will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and eliminate a need for the NuScale reactor.

Wamsted said the price for nuclear energy will go up and the renewable world have a price that will continue to go down.

“We are not anti-nuclear…” Schlisser said. “We just want the cost going forward to be as low as possible. We also believe time is of the essence.”

He asked: Why wait for a nuclear project that takes 10 years to be built when more money could be spent now investing in renewable energy?

The Montana Legislature’s Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee is looking at the use of small modular reactors in Montana through Senate Joint Resolution 3, sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, to study over the legislative interim. SJ-3 says the expected closure of Colstrip's coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the community and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by an SMR that would provide clean energy and good-paying jobs.

Gauthier has mentioned SMRs made by NuScale as a possibility. He could not be reached for comment.

Anne Hedges, director of policy and legislative affairs for the Montana Environmental Information Center, listened in on the Zoom meeting.

“If something sounds too good to be true it usually is,” she said afterward, adding that Montana already has high power costs “and if you want to see costs climb higher then nuclear is for you.”

Hedges said nuclear may be the solution to the climate crisis, but you cannot ignore the cost.

“I just don’t see it as a viable solution for Montana,” she said, adding renewable energy is the way to go.

“Why spend three times more for something that is a decade away?” Hedges asked. I love unicorns too. I really do, and I wish nuclear could be that unicorn.”

However, she complimented Gauthier, who she said has good intentions and is thinking of new solutions.

“I applaud him for that,” Hedges said.

Read the report at https://ieefa.org/smr/.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.