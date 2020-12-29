Group that backed recreational pot told to identify donors

HELENA — A mysterious organization that spent $5 million in support of Montana's successful ballot measures to legalize recreational marijuana must identify its donors, the commissioner of political practices has ruled.

Commissioner Jeff Mangan found Monday that the group North Fund violated Montana's campaign practices laws by failing to report where it got its money. He ordered the organization to identify its donors within 10 days.

Washington-based North Fund could face a civil penalty for registering with Montana's commissioner of political practices as an incidental political committee when Mangan's office determined it should have registered as an independent committee. Independent committees must disclose donors.

North Fund spokesperson Naomi Seligman said Tuesday the organization does not comment on ongoing legal matters.

In September, Seligman said North Fund supported "innovative social entrepreneurship, educational initiatives, and advocacy campaigns across the country that lift up communities and create real and lasting change."

Its political contributions totaled $17.2 million across five states this year, Mangan found.