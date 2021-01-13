Group sues to keep bears safe from illegal traffic on forest roads

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The alliance said there is scientific consensus that roads pose the greatest threat to grizzly bear survival by displacing bears from preferred habitat, as well as creating more opportunities for people to come into contact with them and shoot them. Illegal motorized use includes use on closed roads by driving around gates or barriers. It also includes illegal off-road motorized use and user-created trails, the alliance said in its lawsuit. They added forest agency analyses underestimates the true impact of motorized use on bears in these national forests.

“National Forest motorized use restrictions are in place to protect grizzly bears, as well as other road-sensitive wildlife like elk and wolverines,” Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said in a news release.

He said his organization requested information from the Forest Service in 2019 regarding road violations from 2014-2019.

They said law enforcement had 142 violations of road restrictions in the Big Belts, 60 involving road restrictions in the Divide, 52 in the Elkhorns and 25 in the Rocky Mountain Range.