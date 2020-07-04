Group pushing for Montana's first national heritage area

The first potential national heritage area in Montana has moved one step closer to reality with advocates releasing a study identifying unique cultural and historic features in Cascade and Chouteau counties.
Big Sky National Heritage Area Inc. recently released its draft feasibility study for public comment. The study touts a number of sites in Cascade and a portion of Chouteau counties that when considered as a whole, deserve recognition as a heritage area. First Peoples Buffalo Jump near Ulm; artist C.M. Russell’s log cabin studio and home in Great Falls; the townsite of Fort Benton; and the Lewis and Clark portage route in and near Great Falls are already designated as national historic landmarks.
National heritage areas are congressionally designated places where historic, cultural and natural resources combine to form important landscapes. While the program is managed by the National Park Service, unlike national parks, national heritage areas are large lived-in landscapes managed by nonprofits that collaborate with communities to increase tourism by highlighting important history.
The study is a required step in seeking congressional designation as a national heritage area and comes after more than two years of initial meetings and fundraising. If passed by Congress, the area would be a first for Montana and join 55 currently designated across the country.
“The value of our area’s history and landscape is often overlooked,” said Jane Weber, Cascade County commissioner and chairman of Big Sky Country NHA. “Central Montana has many outstanding historical and cultural places to visit and stories to tell.
“NHA designation can highlight our beautiful places and stories.”
If approved, she said, designation as an NHA would not affect anyone’s private property rights. Specific language preventing any unwanted action by the NHA group would be included in the enabling legislation.
“This is a group that would help communities conduct historic preservation projects, enhance area cultural places, promote the area economy, bring more jobs to the area, and give Montanans one more thing to be proud of in Big Sky Country,” Weber said.
Earlier iterations of the national heritage area included a portion of Lewis and Clark County and identified the Gates of the Mountains within a potential designation.
Vice chairman Rich Ecke said boundaries were revised following a lot of discussion among advocates for the national heritage area.
“With the Gates of the Mountains it got a bit more complex and we wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page – it was pretty together on Cascade County and the part of Chouteau County that had that clear history,” he said.
Ecke stressed that the decision was not meant to downplay the important history in Lewis and Clark County but an effort to provide clarity in the planning process. He also said that either through the current public comment process or future efforts additional areas could be included in the national heritage area.
“The boundary isn’t final until Congress approves the heritage area, so that doesn’t mean we couldn’t add something back in if we wanted to,” he said. “One reason we’re asking comments from people is with how the boundaries are drawn, what they want included.”
Comments are due by Aug. 15 with more information and the feasibility study available at www.bigskycountrynha.org.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
