Group pushing for Montana's first national heritage area

“The value of our area’s history and landscape is often overlooked,” said Jane Weber, Cascade County commissioner and chairman of Big Sky Country NHA. “Central Montana has many outstanding historical and cultural places to visit and stories to tell.

“NHA designation can highlight our beautiful places and stories.”

If approved, she said, designation as an NHA would not affect anyone’s private property rights. Specific language preventing any unwanted action by the NHA group would be included in the enabling legislation.

“This is a group that would help communities conduct historic preservation projects, enhance area cultural places, promote the area economy, bring more jobs to the area, and give Montanans one more thing to be proud of in Big Sky Country,” Weber said.

Earlier iterations of the national heritage area included a portion of Lewis and Clark County and identified the Gates of the Mountains within a potential designation.

Vice chairman Rich Ecke said boundaries were revised following a lot of discussion among advocates for the national heritage area.