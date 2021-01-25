Great outdoors a great escape as forest visits soar

He said he has not encountered a lot of people who have said COVID-19 has driven them to the great outdoors, but customers have told him they have more time and are looking for activities that involve space and not so many people.

“They are not saying COVID, but it is COVID,” he said.

He said the business was very concerned in March when cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Montana and sales were slow, but customers gradually returned.

His advice to anyone considering some recreational activities?

“No. 1, just do it and if you need help seek out your local outdoor store,” Bratlein said. “There’s no safer place to be now than out on a river with no one in sight.”

Avey also said the omnibus budget bill had money for the Great American Outdoors Act and will bring money for recreation projects to help with deferred maintenance.

“As most of you know, many of our campgrounds are 50 years old or better,” he said. “A lot of our campground spurs were not designed for the size of the trailers and the vehicles we are attempting to accommodate today.”

He said the Forest Service is not able to maintain the recreational facilities for the level of use they are seeing today.