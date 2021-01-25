Great outdoors a great escape as forest visits soar

The coronavirus pandemic may have helped push folks to seek respite in the great outdoors, as the supervisor of the 2.8 million-acre Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest told people at a recent gathering that “our visitation was off the charts.”
“We saw increased use everywhere,” Bill Avey told attendees at a Jan. 14 meeting of Hometown Helena, an informal gathering of community members, adding it was “fantastic that so many people connected with their public land and their national forests and are beginning to understand and appreciate that value in a way we have never seen before.”
Avey said the crowd apparently included some novices.
“We had people calling (ranger stations) asking ‘How do we camp?’” he said, adding that one thing he noticed was the amount of new equipment at campgrounds, including new tents and trailers.
“That is pretty exciting,” he said.
Avey said much of his information was anecdotal and that hard numbers were not immediately available. He said his beliefs on increased use are based on what he and staff have observed. He said he believed it could have been people looking for activities in times of COVID-19.
"I think there was some of that," he said, adding it provided an opportunity to take advantage of being outdoors.
"I am sure there are a multitude of reasons," Avey said.
Glacier National Park reported a 60% increase in visitation numbers for October over the previous year. Officials said 125,544 visitors entered the park in October compared to 78,408 in October 2019. The average number of visitors in October for the past three years is about 85,000.
Park officials note Glacier had fewer visitors between June and September when it was closed March 24 to June 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitation was down 70% in June, 50% in July, 40% in August and 30% in September.
Yellowstone National Park reported recreation visits up 110% in October from the same month the year before. They said the park hosted 360,034 recreation visits, making it the busiest October on record, surpassing the previous record (252,013) set in 2015.
However, the park had been closed from late March until mid-May due to COVID-19 concerns and recreation visits were down 6% from the same period in 2019.
Kim Bergstrom of Pinnacle Research released preliminary numbers that showed visitation increases at some areas throughout the region. Those figures showed increases of about 30% at Hauser Lake and about 50% at Holter Lake, hosting about 150,000 group visits combined during the peak recreation season.
Bergstrom said in an email the Beaver Creek Access Site on Upper Holter Lake hosted about 3,400 group visits, an increase of nearly 60% compared to 2019. The bulk of the regional visitation was recorded at large overnight facilities like Devil’s Elbow on Hauser Lake and Log Gulch and Holter Lake campgrounds on Holter Lake.
Chiara Cipriano, public affairs officer with Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, said staff consistently observed visitation rates go up across the forest. Campgrounds were fully booked nearly every weekend throughout the summer, with a 38-50% increase in occupancy on the Helena, Townsend and Lincoln Ranger Districts.
“We’re very encouraging of folks to come out and connect with the forests,” she said.
She said during the pandemic people nationwide were avoiding shopping malls and movies theaters and returned to nature, realizing they "can go outdoors for adventure."
"It's one of the few opportunities that is still open and safe," she said, adding it is a great way to re-center and "reflect in this time of change."
Avey said the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is popular nationally because of its proximity to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and Glacier National Park.
He said the rest of the forest is more important for statewide and regional use.
“One of the things we really value, is we have a lot of people with a lot of history with a strong sense of place,” Avey said. “We try to honor that sense of place in all of our decisions.”
Bart Bratlien, co-owner of Capital Sports and Western Wear, said he cannot say his business has seen an uptick in new people camping, but he has seen a huge increase in people participating in outdoor activities such as fishing, kayaking, rafting and hunting.
He said he has not encountered a lot of people who have said COVID-19 has driven them to the great outdoors, but customers have told him they have more time and are looking for activities that involve space and not so many people.
“They are not saying COVID, but it is COVID,” he said.
He said the business was very concerned in March when cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Montana and sales were slow, but customers gradually returned.
His advice to anyone considering some recreational activities?
“No. 1, just do it and if you need help seek out your local outdoor store,” Bratlein said. “There’s no safer place to be now than out on a river with no one in sight.”
Avey also said the omnibus budget bill had money for the Great American Outdoors Act and will bring money for recreation projects to help with deferred maintenance.
“As most of you know, many of our campgrounds are 50 years old or better,” he said. “A lot of our campground spurs were not designed for the size of the trailers and the vehicles we are attempting to accommodate today.”
He said the Forest Service is not able to maintain the recreational facilities for the level of use they are seeing today.
“We are very excited about it,” he said. “Our forest will be seeing projects in every campground and trailhead beginning this summer – to gravel and widen our spurs, our access roads into those campgrounds and trailheads to getting new picnic tables on the ground to new signing to new campfire rings and those kinds of things.”
He said they will also get money through a national initiative for trail maintenance and improving exhibits at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
He said there is a list of projects to move through the pipeline in the next five years.
“We’re hoping to improve the public’s experience at our recreation facilities and to be honest it feels very, very good to finally be getting some resources in areas parts of our public service that desperately need it.”
Avey said firewood permits will continue to be free, as they were last year.
“We recognize that it is a very small thing we can do at the national forest to help people get through this time of the upset in the economy the pandemic has brought," he said.
