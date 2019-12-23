{{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Tribune editor Scott Thompson is leaving the newspaper after 16 years.

Thompson is taking a job as director of communications and marketing at Great Falls College MSU, the Tribune reported.

Thompson began working at the Tribune in 2003 as a sports copy editor and reporter. He was named editor in November 2018.

"I am very proud of our accomplishments at the Tribune as we continue to deliver north-central Montanans the most in-depth news report in the region thanks to an incredibly strong staff of dedicated journalists," Thompson said. Monday is his last day at the paper.

Gannett Co. Inc., the Tribune's parent' company, is conducting a search for a new editor, said Cherrill Crosby, executive editor of the Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon.

